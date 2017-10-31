Latest BWMB wool sale sees 71% clearance
By Darren Carty on 31 October 2017
The average price at the latest British Wool Marketing Board sale was unchanged at £1.04/kg (€1.17/kg).
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Sheep
By Contributor on 30 October 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 27 October 2017
By Darren Carty on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 06 September 2017
By Darren Carty on 01 August 2017
41st A.G.M of the Society,04th November 2017 at 4 p.m.Firgrove Hotel, Mitche...
70 Pedigree RamsCharollais, Suffolk & TexelTullamore Livestock Mart(by kin...
Next Sale DatesBallinasloe 05 October 086-8546772Raphoe 06 October 087-23896...
Cahir mart, Friday 29th September at 7:00 p.m. Vendeen, Suffolk, Texel & Charoll...
present their sale of ram lambs in Roscommon Mart Saturday Oct 7th at 1pm . ...