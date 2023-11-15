The four-cylinder powered range is capable of churning out up to 224hp.

Showgoers got the opportunity to see the new Fendt Vario 600 series for the first time in the flesh at Agritechnica this week.

The four-model, four-pot range is a new range that comes with a maximum power offering of 224hp.

Pushing more power from smaller engines, the range includes the 614, 616, 618 and 620. It starts at 149hp and peaks at 209hp.

Fendt’s DynamicPerformance boost system then kicks in to provide an additional 15hp, regardless of forward speed. This brings the power for the range from 164hp up to 224hp.

With the flagship 620, Fendt is now offering a power-to-weight ratio of 34.4kg/hp.

Power is sourced from the newly developed four-cylinder, 5l AGCO Power Core 50 engine, which is married up to a TA150 transmission.

This uses the same format as the 700 Gen 7 introduced last year. This engine has also been prepared for alternative fuels, such as HVO.

Similar to Fendt’s larger tractors, the previous Vario transmission has been dropped for a single-range VarioDrive setup. This continuously measures slip on all four wheels and gives power to those with the most grip.

The aim is to minimise wheel slip, and bring greater traction.

With an operating weight of 7.7t, it can carry a payload of up to 5.8t, giving a gross vehicle weight of 13.5t.

Fendt is using the same cab and control layout in its 600 series as what was used in its larger six-cylinder tractors.