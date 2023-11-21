The Bucket-Farmer is designed for use on a tractor's front-end loader, but can also be three-point linkage mounted.

Cross Engineering launched a new beet-chopping bucket range at Agritechnica last week.

The Kildare-based manufacturer is offering the new buckets in two models: the Bucket-Farmer and the Bucket-XL.

It is designed to chop the beet and feed it into a trough/passageway as you drive. The fineness of the chop can be easily adjusted by altering the spring-loaded door.

It has a 950kg capacity, weighs in at 850kg, and Cross claims it can chop up to 42t per hour.

It has a 950kg capacity, weighs in at 850kg, and Cross claims it can chop up to 42t per hour.

The Bucket-XL is bigger and is designed for telehandlers and wheel loaders. This unit has a large central rotor, meaning the beet is chopped and falls out underneath the bucket.

This is designed for a very fine chop for feeding livestock. It is designed for feeding into a diet-feeder, etc.

It has a 1,500kg capacity, weighs in at 1,100kg and Cross says it can chop up to 50t per hour.

Both buckets are fitted with a stone-release system, and both choppers are hydraulically driven. Prices start from €8,500 plus VAT.