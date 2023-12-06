The new one-pass is available with either single or twin double disc coulters.

Amazone adds Centaya-C Special with twin-chamber hopper

Last autumn, Amazone introduced the Centaya-C Super one-pass grain and fertiliser drill. The firm has now added a smaller model, namely the Centaya-C Special. It will be available in 3m, 3.5m and 4m variants. The one-pass is available with either the RoTeC single disc coulter, or TwinTeC Special double disc coulters. The machine can be ordered with a row spacing of 12.5cm or 15cm.

It has a hopper capacity of 1,500l and is fitted with a twin-chamber hopper. The hopper capacity is divided in a 70:30 ratio, allowing two different materials of 1,050l and 450l to be sown. These are metered separately and precisely through the IsoBus-controlled drill. The drill features infinitely variable electric metering to allow seed rates of 0.5-400kg/ha at a working speed of 10km/h.

The seed and/or fertiliser is fed to the coulters via the segmented distributor head, using the single-shoot process. Two different seed types can also be sown in a single pass. For example, different seed rates can be metered and applied with the appropriate metering cassettes.

The drill can be equipped with the Micro Plus micro-granular applicator. A 110l hopper can be mounted on the drill, with the material fed into the main conveying system and applied using the single-shoot process.

The hopper can be equipped with a quick-emptying device for fast seed changeover between jobs. A storage rack can be ordered as an option to accommodate additional seed.

The Centaya-C harrow seed drill can be combined with the various implements via QuickLink. It can be coupled with a selection of power harrows or a disc harrow.

Single-shoot: sowing seed with fertiliser at one placement depth.

The double hopper is split in the ratio of 70:30, allowing two different materials to be metered separately.

Both materials are individually metered via two metering units.

