With its new Catros+ 03-2 models, Amazone is now offering folding, mounted, compact disc harrows in working widths of 4m, 5m, 6m and 7m. In parallel, its trailed TS variant with bogey chassis is also available. The firm’s complete third generation range of disc harrows comes in working widths from 2.5m to 12m.

The range features Amazone’s intelligent Smart Frame System frame concept. This new form of working depth adjustment means that the machine needs to be aligned parallel to the field surface only once. The working depth is adjusted by rotation of the disc carrier arms. The rows of discs are either rotated away from the frame for a deeper setting or rotated towards the frame for shallower work. The manufacturer says the idea is that the machine frame always remains parallel to the soil, meaning the machine works at the right depth at all times. Any tweaks to the working depth are made hydraulically from the cab. When using the mounted machines, it means the top link does not have to be altered when adjusting the working depth. Amazone says that in comparison to other machine concepts where the working depth is changed by tilting the entire machine and thus the front tools have to be re-adjusted as a consequence, this concept makes the task much easier and efficient.

