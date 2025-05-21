The KT316 is a complete new machine size previously not offered by Kramer.

With first cut silage well under wraps at this stage, many visitors both sides of the border made the trip to the sunny Balmoral Show grounds at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn for the 156th annual Balmoral Show. Kicking of the 2025 show scene, the event took place from Wednesday 14 to Saturday 17 May.

Although 600 trade stands were expected to be in attendance, the number of machinery trade stands present did appear to be down slightly on previous years.

The mood amongst exhibitors and visitors came across as cautiously positive on the back of strong farmgate prices and a text book spring weather wise, despite the challenges that lie ahead.

Below we take a look at some of the machinery highlights.

Kramer debut new telehandler and wheel loader models

The Kramer stand at this year’s Balmoral Show, saw the Irish launch of two brand-new models, the KT316 telehandler and KL37.8T telescopic wheel loader. Having made its first UK and Irish debut at the event, the KT316 is a machine size not previously offered by the brand and therefore opens up a new customer base for Kramer. Measuring 2.09m wide and 2.15m high, the KT316 offers a maximum stacking height of 5.83m and a maximum payload of 3,100kg. Underneath the bonnet is a 112hp Deutz engine matched with a 109l/min hydraulic pump and 40km/h hydrostatic transmission.

Entry to the cab has been improved due to a notched floor step. Inside the cab, all machine data is displayed and adjusted through the 7in LCD display and rotary dial.

KL37.8T

The KL37.8T features a new boom and hydraulic system.

A clever feature is the ability to independently adjust hydraulic flow to particular hydraulic functions ie boom ram, tilt ram, third service etc.

Also making one of its first Irish public appearances was the KL37.8T, the show unit sporting a black livery.

The KL37.8T offers a maximum tipping load of 3,700kg and a maximum stacking height of 4.6m.

Central to its increase in lift capacity is the new and improved boom design.

Models are equipped as standard with a 75hp Deutz engine, or if more power is required, a 101hp Deutz engine is available. A new redeveloped 40km hydrostatic transmission is fitted and offers four drive modes. One of the most notable changes on the new machines is a new hydraulic system design giving much faster and responsive hydraulics at 90l/min.

Two cab options are being offered – panoramic and standard. Inside has an optional 7in LCD screen that can be fitted.

The Smart Attach automatic attachment third service coupling system is fitted on the KL37.8T as standard.

New Spearhead hedgecutter head

Balmoral Show marked the first sighting of the latest innovation from Spearhead, the all new Powerdrive Pro 130 flail head.

The new flail head alongside a number of Spearhead hedge cutters was exhibited by Irish and Northern Irish Spearhead importer, H Fulton Tractors.

Available in 1.3m (130) and 1.6m (160) working widths, the new head is available for Classic, Mid and Pro models.

The new Powerdrive Pro flail head from Spearhead is available in 1.3m and 1.6m versions.

Key features of the new head include a new sleek design which combines a number of curved edges to minimise debris build up.

The cowl is now heavier and stronger and more enclosed than before due to the wrap around front rubber flap which further prevents debris from being thrown outwards.

The mulching zone above the rotor and canopy has been increased to allow for the improved mulching of debris.

Available as belt drive only, the drive system is no longer located on the exterior as is the case on all existing heads. Instead, the drive system is now integrated within the overall width of the head for protection purposes.

The Powerdrive Pro is also centrally mounted, moving away from the box section and adjustable clamp mounting system used currently.

Powerdrive Pro models weigh slightly heavier than the current Powerdrive models. Although a little wider, the 130 model weighs 470kg in comparison to the current Powerdrive 120 model at 390kg. Moving away from the grey colour scheme, the new head will be painted green.

New cab for Schaffer model

UK and Irish Schaffer loader importer, H Fulton Tractors, launched the latest third generation Schaffer 8620T-3 telescopic wheel loader model onto the Irish market at the show.

Following the first sighting of the new cab and design updates at the last Agritechnica show in Germany, the new model has eventually landed on to Irish shores.

The Schaffer 8620T-3 features a new cab and rear bonnet offering improved visibility.

The main updates to the third generation 8620T-3 and 9640T-3 are a brand-new cab and sleeker bonnet. The new cab offers 8% more volume in total and improved access over the current generation. Visibility has also been improved due to the larger windscreen and new bonnet. Integral to the new cabin is the 10-inch touchscreen terminal, new control arm and joystick. A new release mechanism and door handle makes it easier to close the door from fully opened when seated. Other standard features include: new LED lights and split wing mirrors.

A number of new features, including an automatic bucket shake function, third-service oil regulation, upper and lower bucket limits, etc, have been added and can be easily selected through the terminal. Performance and capacities are unchanged. Models remain powered by either the 102hp or 129hp Deutz engines. The 8620T-3 is rated to lift 4,200kg and offers a maximum lift height of 5.2m.

New livestock trailers on the block

Dunngannon engineering firm, OES Engineering formerly known as Oddball Engineering, exhibited two of its new model tractor-drawn livestock trailers.

Alongside sub contract manufacturing, the firm manufactures a range of tree shears, attachments and livestock trailers, the latter which it is now placing a strong focus on.

On display was a build-to-order 26ft tandem axle model featuring a fully galvanised chassis and 10 stud commercial axles.

The full spec 26ft livestock trailer was equipped with a long list of optional extras including air suspension.

Other specification included an aluminium sub floor, air suspension with rear lowering function for loading, air over hydraulic brakes, run-off tank, slam shut diving gate and roof cat-walk.

The other trailer on display was a 20ft painted model with eight-stud agricultural axles fitted with single-leaf springs.

It featured an integrated rear run-off tank, covered roof, galvanised hose holder, tailboard and crash barriers. Both trailers were fitted with 445/45 R19 super single wheels.

OES Engineering showcased its new livestock trailer range at the show.

Hogg’s new silage trailer

Northern Irish Hogg Engineering dealers, DA Forgie exhibited Hogg’s latest multipurpose silage trailer at Balmoral Show.

The new offering is said to be a further development on the brand’s flatbed bale trailer range and offers a range of lengths including 14ft, 16ft, 18ft and 20ft. The 18ft model on display was fitted with bolt-on silage sides and a mechanical trip rear door. It was also equipped with a 4ft removable bale extension, showcasing the trailer’s other potential uses.

The new mulitpurpose silage trailer from Hogg Engineering is based on the brands existing bale trailer range.

Delving into technicalities, the range is offered with a sprung drawbar, either eight-stud agri axles or 10 stud commercial axles and several tyre options including 500,550 or 560. The display model was quipped with commercial axles, leaf springs and 560/45 R22.5 tyres. As with all Hogg products, a range of colours is available. Other options including a rear steering axle are possible. The trailer on display was priced at €20,770 plus VAT.

The bolt on sides and rear tail board can be quickly be removed leaving the trailer usable for other applications.

Redrock’s 18t multipurpose dump and plant trailer

Armagh based manufacturer, Redrock Machinery launched a new multipurpose dump and plant trailer model at Balmoral Show. The standout feature of the new design is its unique rear tailboard design.

Described by the firm as a ‘magic door’, the hydraulic rear door’s party piece is that it not only folds upwards for the transport of bulk material but also folds downwards to serve as a ramp for loading a tracked digger. The door doesn’t quite fold to the ground for the loading of tracked diggers, so a small degree of operator skill is required. However, it does avoid the need for aluminium ramps which many customers will see as a benefit.

Currently only available as a 18t model, the trailer features a box section chassis, 10mm floor, 8mm sides. The model displayed was equipped with a ten-stud commercial axle running on leaf springs, air/hydraulic brakes, 560/42 R22.5 tyres and a sprung drawbar.

Massey’s 5M makes its first Irish show appearance

Tyrone Massey Ferguson dealer, William Bell Tractors displayed a range of the latest models from the French manufacturer, including the new 5M.135 from the brand’s recently introduced 5M range.

The 95hp to 145hp, six model range replaces the outgoing 5700 M range and fits into Massey’s current tractor generation in both styling and model numbering.

All models; 5M.95, 5M.105, 5M.115, 5M.125, 5M.135 and the 5M.145 are fitted with the same 4.4l AGCO Power four-cylinder engine previously used.

The 5M comes equipped with the Dyna-4 transmission, which has 16 forward and 16 reverse speeds, with a 40km/h Eco top speed. An open-centre, 58l/min hydraulic system is fitted as standard, while a 100l/min system is optional. Operator comfort has been improved thanks to the option of cab suspension. The new 5M range can also be specified with MF Guide, the Fieldstar 5 terminal (optional Isobus), or MF Guide ready. Fuel tank capacity has also been increased by 24% to 198 litres.

Compact Avant electric loader

Essener Equipment, based in Tyrone and the Irish importer of the Avant compact pivot steer wheel loader range showcased the new electric battery power e527 model for the first time at Balmoral show.

With a maximum tipping load of 900kg and lift height of 2.79m, the e527 is fitted with a 27kWh lithium-ion battery. The loader is equipped with two electric motors; one serving its 10km/h Optidrive hydrostatic transmission and the other serving the boom and steering system. The auxiliary hydraulic flow rate is 30l/min.

The brand quotes a working range of up to six hours and subsequent charge times of as little as one hour and 10 minutes via its rapid charge system. Using its own 3kW onboard charger, the charge timeis quoted at five hours and 40 minutes.

More capable compact telehandler from Weidemann

Wilsons of Rathkenny (Weidemann Ireland), the Weidemann importer for Ireland based in co Antrim exhibited the brands latest compact telehandler offering, the T6025.

The T6025 replaces the current T5522 telehandler model, offering an increase in reach height and lift capacity but not scarifying too much in terms of its dimensions, remaining under 2m x 2m.

It offers a maximum reach height of 6m and maximum lift capacity of 2,500kg, all of which has been achieved by the use of an upgraded boom and headstock linkage. Two Perkins engine options are offered, 65hp and 75hp.

The 65hp model is fitted with a 20km/h hydrostatic transmission and 75l/min work hydraulics, while the optional 75hp version comes fitted with a slightly faster 25km/h or 35km/h transmission option. The ecDrive transmission includes three preset modes, Auto, Eco and M-Drive mode. The cab is now slightly wider and is slightly more refined in comparison to the T5522 in terms of fit and finish. All machine vitals and the load monitoring system are integrated and displayed on a new terminal.

New clever milk cart from JFC

Galway based plastic equipment manufacturer; JFC Agri showcase its wide-ranging portfolio of equipment at Balmoral show including its latest 4th generation flagship Milk Kart with mixer and pump.

The new, all singing, all dancing solution is equipped with a mixer and pump to reduce labour when it comes to calf rearing.

It is equipped with a galvanised steel frame in which sits a newly shaped 180l tank. The unit is equipped with a 36l/min pump and is capable of mixing a 20kg bag of milk replacer in just four minutes.

The main update is the HMI Control Screen from which users can adjust mixing cycles and dispensing volumes via the built-in flowmeter. Other features include a battery monitoring system, combined charger and mixer cable as well as LED work lights.