The new Magnum 355, 385 and 405 replace the the current Magnum 340, 380 and 400 models.

Case IH has introduced a new and updated lineup of top-end Magnum tractor models. The new Magnum 355 (390hp, boosting to 410hp), 385 (417hp, boosting to 435hp) and 405 (435hp constant) models replace the current Magnum 340 (340hp boosting to 375hp), 380 (379hp boosting to 415hp) and 400 (396hp boosting to 435hp) models.

The trio of models share the same 8.7l FPT six-cylinder engine and choice of a 21F x 5R PowerDrive full powershift transmission or the brand’s own CVT CVXDrive transmission as before. The two larger models can also be specified in Rowtrac configuration, adding rear-track units.

Upgrades to the powershift transmission include a brake-to-clutch feature which returns the tractor to its previous speed once the brakes have been released. Through the Pro 1200 display, users can adjust the acceleration rate, make 15% speed changes to the target speed, and alter upshift sensitivity and aggressiveness rate settings, and there is also a new aggressiveness button on the armrest. Operators can also now toggle directly between field and road mode, for faster adjustment between travel and fieldwork.

Spool valves

New horizontally-mounted remote valve assemblies provide increased reliability and performance. The power beyond fitting has been relocated for better access, and new pressure relief lever-assisted couplers make connecting and disconnecting hydraulic pipes easier.

The optional front hitch now features mid-mount valves with a higher-performing valve slice, providing 20% more maximum pressure-side flow (120l/min) for enhanced lift performance.

Precision tech

Like several other Case IH models, Magnum tractors are now available with three technology packages, allowing customers to select the best fit for their operation.

Magnum tractors are also available with AccuSync, which allows multiple machines to connect within a field, sharing data such as A-B lines and coverage maps.

The latest Pro 1200 display is now offered in a dual format for applications requiring two screens. The display itself has been tweaked to reduce glare in all lighting conditions.