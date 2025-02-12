The four-model Axos 3 series replaces Axos 300 models of old, while offering more power and operator comfort.

Claas has expanded its tractor offering with the introduction of the Axos 3 series this week. The new compact loader tractor series replaces the Atos 300 lineup that has been missing for some time now and slots in between the 92hp to 103hp Axos 200 series and larger 90hp to 155hp Arion 400 series.

Ranging from 92hp to 120hp, the new Axos 3 series offers not only more power but a new cab and longer service intervals, all while retaining the same basic setup as before. Claas invited us over to its state-of-the-art UK and Irish headquarters in Saxham to preview the newcomers.

Axos background

The Axos 3 has a distinctive look with its boxy style low bonnet design.

The low hp, loader tractor offering from Claas today officially comprises the Elios 200, 300 and Axos 200 series before stepping up to the Arion 400.

In years gone by Claas offered the Celtis 300 and Axos 300 followed by the Atos 200 and 300 series in more recent years. But, the move to more stringent engine emissions regulations and challenges around compliance saw the manufacturer withdraw the Atos series in 2018. However, in 2023, the firm introduced two new Carraro Agritalia-built Axos 200 models, with respective 92hp and 103hp outputs, to replace the SDF-built Atos 200 tractors.

Concious since of the gap in the portfolio left by the Atos 300, Claas has now responded with the Axos 3. The new series shares a lot of DNA with the earlier Celtis and Axos 300 tractors and becomes the second tractor series after the Xerion 12 to bear the more simplified model-numbering scheme, which sees the first number denote the series and second denote the horsepower.

First introduced with the latest generation Xerion models, this is something we can expect to see introduced across all ranges in due course.

While there is crossover in horsepower between the Axos 200, Axos 3 and Arion 400 series, there are differentiating factors leaving each suiting a specific customer type. Differences are mainly in terms of specification, ie cab, lift capacity and wheel sizes, just to name a few.

Like the smaller Axos 200 models, the Axos 3 is built under licence by Carraro Agritalia in Italy, and is said to be the largest tractor series ever built at the facility.

Engine and transmission

Underneath the bonnet is a 3.6l four-cylinder FPT engine which across the range spans from 92-120hp.

With the first units currently arriving into Ireland, the new Axos 3 comprises four models, namely the Axos 3.95 (92hp), 3.105 (103hp), 3.110 (112hp) and a range-topping 3.120 (120hp). All four models are built on the same chassis.

Underneath the bonnet is a shared 3.6l four-cylinder Fiat Powertrain (FPT) stage V engine and home to the exhaust after treatment system and 10l AdBlue tank. This leaves for an unimpeded view from the cab and cleaner exterior overall.

Meanwhile, the 160l diesel tank remains positioned in its traditional left hand-side position beside the cab step. Service intervals have been extended to 600 hours.

All tractors are fitted with a 40km/h, six-speed manual transmission, which in its most basic twin range12F/12R form comes as standard with a mechanical shuttle. Meanwhile, the most popular option is expected to be the twin range 24F/12R Twinshift option, which still sees six manual gears, but with the addition of two power shifts and a left-hand shuttle.

A further 36F/18R three-speed creeper box option is available, also with a left-hand shuttle. The latter two transmissions can be optioned with an electric parking brake positioned on the shuttle lever and a smart stop brake to neutral function.

All Axos 3 models are fitted with an open centre hydraulic pump, which offers 60l/min in standard form. However, a twin pump setup can be optioned, increasing total flow to 90l/min.

The twin pump setup can be engaged by pressing the rocker switch inside the cab taking the flowrate from 60l/min to 90l/min. Up to four double-acting spool valves are available, two of which offer manual flow control.

All Axos 3 offer an equal payload of 3,600kg (up from 2,000kg on Atos) and maximum rear lift capacity of 5,300kg. Where fitted, front linkage lift capacity is 3,200kg. Rear linkage controls are electronic as standard, which means external controls have also been placed on the rear mudguards for controlling the rear linkage and PTO.

Cab and build

The large cab is roomy with all controls well laid out.

A major upgrade for the Axos 3 is the ability to option 38in rear wheels instead of the industry standard 34in. Available with solid or split-type wheel rims, the option of larger wheels not only enhances the look of the Axos 3 tractors, but increases ground clearance too.

In terms of dimensions, the Axos series has a low overall height of 2.5m for low buildings. Reminiscent of its predecessors, the doors on the Axos 3 models open and latch 180 degrees to the front for improved access. Furthermore, the front windscreen is also hinged and opens forward via gas struts.

For a tractor of such size, the cab is generous in size, offering good visibility, helped by the low-profile boxy bonnet design. Unlike the majority of tractors in such category, where sloping bonnets tend to be the norm, Claas has opted to stick with the lower overall boxy-type front end, similar to that found on the Axos 200.

All controls are laid out on the right-hand console and fall to hand well, especially the electrohydraulic E-Pilots S loader joystick, where fitted. An Isobus plug is optionally available.

An optional transparent sunroof is available to improve loader visibility when working at heights. A discounted LED light package upgrade comprising 10 LEDS is said to be available for 2025.

Loader options

The Axos 3 can be fitted with 34in (left) or 38in (right) rear wheels.

The MX-sourced loader range has also been updated and welcomes a number of new design features. Homologated for Axos 3 tractors is the FL 80, FL 100 FLC 80, FLC 100 and FLE 100 with capacities ranging from 1,725kg to 2,230kg.

Although demonstration tractors were equipped with the electrohydraulic E-Pilot S controls, a mechanical Propilot option will be available. Using the E-Pilot S controls, the operator can activate or deactivate boom suspension, as well as use features such as automatic bucket return.