Set for its public launch at Lamma in January, JCB previewed its new TM110 telescopic wheel-loader. With this, JCB has extended its Telemaster range of loaders to nine models, with the lineup spanning from 50hp to 173hp, with lift capacities from 1.1t to 4.1t, and lift heights from 3.5m to 5.45m.

Now being the smallest model in the lineup, machinery enthusiasts will note that the TM110 takes its core design from the 403 wheel-loader, and becomes telescopic thanks to the addition of the new boom.

A big seller for JCB in the German market, the new TM110 comes with ultra-compact dimensions. It’s less than 1.6m wide and 2.2m tall, and features a generous payload of 1.1t and a 3.5m lift height at full articulation. Designed to work its way into buildings with the tightest access, it can still lift bales, fertiliser and IBC tanks, etc.

The TM110 is available with a simple four-post steel canopy with a roof panel, or a two-door cab that is fully-glazed and comes with a heater.

Engine and transmission

The new TM110 is powered by a 50hp Perkins 1.1l engine, with a DPF particulates filter to meet Euro Stage V emissions rules without the added complexity of an AdBlue diesel exhaust treatment system.

Power and torque are channelled to axles running on 31x15.5-15 tractor tread, industrial or turf pattern tyres, with the front and rear axles having a lockable differential – engaged using a joystick button when traction is needed on a slippery surface.

A fully hydrostatic transmission enables the TM110 to tow up to 750kg and road travel speeds up to 30km/h. An optional creep function can be added to separate ground and engine speed control when operating an attachment such as a feeding bucket, sweeper or cubicle bedding dispenser.

Hydraulic services

Attachments are powered by the TM110’s auxiliary hydraulic service, which comprises a single outlet at the boom end, capable of delivering a constant flow of up to 47l/min from the 50l/min gear pump that also feeds the lift/lower, dump/crowd and extend/retract hydraulic cylinders.

Pressure compensated flow sharing means that more than one action can be made at a time for faster and smoother re-handling and loading cycles. As an option, the boom can be fitted with JCB’s Smooth Ride System (SRS) hydro-gas suspension to absorb sharp movements.

Cab

The new TM110 is available with a simple four-post steel canopy that comes with a roof panel, or a two-door cab that is fully glazed and comes with a heater. Cab and chassis-mounted LED driving and work lights are standard, while the large windows and rear-view mirrors, and the low-set boom pivot exploit the raised, central driving position. It features the same servo joystick as used on the larger TM320 and TM420 loaders, with a forward-neutral-reverse rocker switch on the underside and roller switches on the face, providing proportional hydraulic response when extending and retracting the boom, and opening and closing a silage shear grab, etc.

Similar to new the TM280, operators can choose which way to scroll the auxiliary hydraulics roller switch using a dial on the control console that also regulates the flow rate from zero to 100%.

