The new 542-100 is a completely new machine with a new chassis, new driveline, larger and wider axles, and an upgraded boom.

JCB showcased its new 542-100 Loadall for the first time in the UK at the Lamma Show last week.

The new high-lift model has been given a 16% increased lifting capacity over the current high-lift 536-95 Loadall model, now boasting to 4,200kg.

The new handler offers a maximum lifting height of 9.8m. The new 542-100 also features a new chassis and boom, while it maintains the very same footprint as the Loadall 536-95.

It comes with three engine options, depending on the specification levels, with this including 130hp (Super), 150hp (Xtra) and 173hp (Pro).

The flagship Pro model comes with the 50km/h Dualtech-VT transmission, while the Xtra and Pro versions are equipped with a 40km/h variant.

The 542-100 is an extension to the 536-95 range with a number of improvements to cope with the additional capacities.

In line with the manufacturers other Agri Pro Loadalls, the new high-lift model will also benefit from an upgraded drivetrain and the 160-litre/min hydraulics package.