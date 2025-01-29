The Weeks trailer brand was acquired by British manufacturer Richard Western in 1984.

At the recent LAMMA show in Birmingham’s NEC, Richard Western used the event to relaunch the Weeks trailer brand.

Following its absence from the market now for almost 11 years, the Weeks brand first entered the trailer market in the mid-1980s before it was later acquired in 1984 by UK manufacturer Richard Western.

Western retained the Weeks brand, offering it as a lower-priced and lower-spec range to its own higher spec or more premium Richard Western trailer range until 2014, when the decision was made to focus on the premium market.

Now back in production, a simple and effective grain and silage trailer range is back alongside a range of low-level livestock trailers, both bearing a distinct green colour in contrast to the mustard-coloured Richard Western range.

The current silage or grain trailer range runs from 11t to 14t and is offered on standard agricultural axles with hydraulic brakes, which are fitted with 385/65 R22.5 super single tyres.

Both air brakes and 560/45 R22.5 flotation wheels are optional.

The range also features a single tipping ram and rubber damped drawbar.

A new feature of the range is its post-less body design, instead strength is taken from the folded sheet steel side panels which are double skinned.

The side panels have a total thickness of 3mm, while the floors are 4mm as standard. Pricing for the 11t model on display is said to start at £19,000 plus VAT.