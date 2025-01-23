Co Mayo manufacturer, Major Equipment added the new MJ39-080D mulching head to its mulcher portfolio at LAMMA show last week. The new 0.92m mulching head expands the range to become a new entry level offering for smaller diggers from 2.5t and above, and is capable of mulching material up to 4in in diameter.

Meanwhile, the other two twin-rotor 1.6m models are suited for power-arm hedge-cutter booms and diggers from 10t and upwards.

The 0.92m galvanised deck has been manufactured using Strenx 700MC steel and Hardox skids. Underneath, the new offering uses a single rotor, which retains the same tried-and-tested, blender-style mulching system, first introduced on the Cyclone range. There are four blades in total, which can achieve a cutting height from 10 to 100mm and cutting width of 0.76m.

The 21hp hydraulic motor features an overrun protection system and rubber damper. The minimum hydraulic requirement of the 120kg unit is 50l/min, according to Major. Including brackets, the unit is priced at €4,700 plus VAT.