Four W Series laoders will be on display including the flagship W190D model.

Tipperary-based M&S Machinery will attend the Ploughing once again with an extensive range of New Holland wheel loaders, alongside a range of equipment from its other franchises, including MDE.

The dealer will exhibit the W80C, W110D, W170D and W190D wheel loader models, alongside the L320, L321 and L328 skid-steers and a B115D backhoe loader. A C345 tracked skid-steer and TH6.32 telehandler will also form part of the M&S stand.

The W190D boasts an operating weight of 19,520kg and is fitted with a 234hp FPT engine and five-speed power shift transmission. In terms of hydraulics, the W190D offers 236l/min of oil flow from a Rexroth closed centre, load-sensing pump.

Meanwhile, the slightly smaller W170D weighs in at 11,800kg and churns out 197hp. It offers a hydraulic capacity of 206l/min.

The C345 tracked skid-steer is the largest model built by New Holland, weighing in at 4,825kg and capable of lifting over 4,000kg. Maximum lift height to the bucket hinge pin is 3.3m.

The C345 model is New Hollands largest tracked skid steer weighing 4,825kg.

Under the bonnet, the C345 is fitted with a 3.4l four-cylinder FPT engine tuned to produce a maximum 91hp. In terms of hydraulics, the C345 is equipped with a 143l/min hydraulic pump.

A range of MDE products including Koala tree shears, Scorpion grabs as well as Triton, Falcon and Warrior silage forks will be on display.