With a max lift capacity of 997kg, the 2100V is the smallest of the three new V-Series models.

While the compact equipment market is one that continues to grow – fuelled by labour shortages, a growing rental market and an increased demand for more versatile machines – the compact skid steer loader sector is one that hadn’t seen any major updates or innovation in recent years.

Well, this was until Manitou unveiled its latest generation V-Series in 2023 – the company’s first blank sheet redesign in over a decade. A key focus of the project was to make improvements in five main areas: safety, comfort, productivity, simplification and serviceability.

As the first of the renewed range arrives in Ireland, we were lucky enough to spend some time with the 2100V, which in time will replace the current 1900R model which has proved a popular seller.

V-Series updates

Keeping things simple, the V-Series is a new mid frame offering comprising three models; the 2100V, 2300V and 2750V.

The same models are also offered in a tracked version known as the VT- Series. Sticking to its American roots, model numbers translate directly to the respective load capacity in pounds (lbs).

The most notable change is the switch from a radial lift design to vertical lift, traditionally more common on larger framed machines. Meanwhile, the break-out force is 12% higher on average compared to the previous range and the fuel tank capacity is increased by 14%.

The 2100V model offers a 952kg lift capacity – this increases to 997kg once the optional rear counterweight has ben fitted. Total operating weight is 3,393kg.

Engine and transmission

Like the 1900R, the 2100V is fitted with the same 69hp (52Kw) Yanmar four-cylinder engine. A few notable changes have been made within the engine bay. The first is the repositioning of the cooling pack from the front to the top of the engine, which opens upwards via gas struts for maintenance. The movement of the engine back further from the rear axle has improved ballast too.

As always with the earlier skid steers, accessibility for maintenance is excellent in all areas, with all filters and serviceables close to hand. By slackening two bolts the entire cab lifts up and allows access to the hydraulic pump and wheel motors. The fuel tank filler cap has also been repositioned to the left-hand side of the loader leaving refuelling more accessible from ground level.

Although available in a two-speed configuration (18.7km/h), our test machine was equipped with the standard single-speed (12.1km/h) Poclain hydrostatic drive. We found the transmission silk smooth, offering good response without being too sensitive.

While the additional forward speed would offer good comfort for some tasks, the reality is that these are machines that tend to be confined to yard use where forward speed isn’t a limiting factor.

Hydraulics and build

Manitou offer two hydraulic options: standard (86.50l/min) and High-Flow (114l/min). Although not required for farm use, our machine was equipped with the High-Flow setup. While we only used the third service function for the sheargrab and sweeper, we believe that the additional flow would only be required for demanding implements such as large mulchers or road planers etc.

With the 2100V capable of lifting 1,000kg, the majority of farmyard tasks were well within its grasp, from loading silage bales to handling 1,000kg bulk bags. Being used to a smaller 1650R model the additional capacity was a huge comfort.

From an exterior perspective, the V-Series is without doubt an attractive looking machine. The rear engine bay door may not appear as ruggedly constructed as previous generations, but in fairness, the positioning of the rear counterweight will likely see it encounter an obstruction first.

The new boom integrates an outwards sloping design which increases visibility to either side considerably. All third service connections have been repositioned from the top to the side of the boom arm. The vertical lift provides an improved experience loading at heights and a completely different feel for how weight is distributed throughout the chassis, all of which left the backend feeling more rooted.

However, the only downside is the fact there are more pivot points to grease in comparison to the straightforward radial lift design. But on a positive note, all pivot pin grease nipples have been moved to face outwards for accessibility and as we all know, if something is easily done then it will be done.

Up front, the boom is equipped with the standard skid steer type headstock.

But for reasons we are not sure why, Manitou has reverted to individual locking pin levers as opposed to the previous single lever. We feel this is something to do with the fitment of the optional hydraulic attachment locking. These spring loaded levers could have been fitted with rubber handles to leave opening/closing easier, especially in freezing conditions.

In terms of dimensions the 2100V has a 22mm longer wheel base and measures 66m wider than the 1900R which isn’t bad considering it has an additional 90kg lift capacity.

The 2100V with the additional rear counterweight was able to handle silage bales at ease.

Cab

The cab is another major element of the new V-Series machines that has undergone some serious upgrades. Not only is it noticeably wider than before, but access is much improved thanks to a lower entry point and larger footwell. Once seated, the additional space in comparison to the R Series is night and day.

Although well spec’d as standard, our machine was equipped with the brand new patented Ideal Access folding front door. Unlike the much-flawed hinged style door used until now, the Ideal Access door uses a similar opening principle to that of a front windscreen on a tracked digger.

However, to keep its dimensions compact, the door features a split folding design leaving only just a thin fold line which for the first few minutes of operation caught our eye but quickly went unnoticed. Unlike the current generation’s door, the new design allows the operator to work with it either opened or closed. This was one of our favourite features of the new V-Series.

The cab opening is much wider leaving access hugely improved.

Air conditioning

Our test unit was also equipped with a Bluetooth radio as well as heating and air conditioning. In a typical farm scenario, we wouldn’t consider air-conditioning as a required option, but for those working with the door closed full time, it has its place.

The heater on the other hand was a welcome addition considering temperatures were as low as -7 degrees when we were working the 2100V.

While forward facing visibility is much improved, rear visibility hasn’t been. This we believe is down to the nature of the vertical lift concept which results in an increased distance from the seating position to the rear of the machine for ballast purposes.

Although not optioned, Manitou offer an integrated reverse camera which automatically displays in reverse. Our machine benefited from the 360-degree light package which provided a serious spread of light.

The bluetooth radio proves a good feature when the front door is closed.

Controls

All V-Series machines come as standard with the top end pro pilot proportional joystick controls.

Being used to operating tracked machines, the controls came naturally and proved extremely smooth and precise. The left-hand lever controls the transmission while the right-hand lever controls all boom and third service related functions.

The new control layout majorly improves the user experience.

Joysticks

Control layout has been completely turned on its head. Instead of all controls being positioned in the traditional location on either side of the cab pillars, they are now grouped along the right-hand armrest on a rubber membraned keypad. Along with the joysticks, all controls are mounted on the seat armrests and therefore move in tandem with the operator.

A seven-inch display terminal governs and displays all machine vitals and settings from work lights to heating etc. There are two rotary dials – one for engine revs and the other for navigating through the terminal.

The V-Series has also gone keyless in the sense a pin code now replaces the traditional key switch.

The single fold over safety bar has also been replaced by two folding safety bars. Like before, the restraints must be fully lowered in order to operate the machine.

Located in the footwell beside the newly added foot rest is a foot pedal which can be used as an accelerator or a decelerator (changeable in settings), allowing the operator to quickly override the set engine revs for certain tasks.

Although we had no use for a decelerator function, the accelerator proved handy helping reach maximum forward speed when driving to and from the pit with blocks of silage before reverting to the set engine speed when using the grab.

American roots

Traditionally, the Manitou brand would have been synonymous internationally with telehandlers and aerial platforms. However, in the early 2000s, the European company felt it needed a foothold in the US compact equipment market which at the time was primed for growth.

In 2008, this led to the Manitou Group acquiring the Gehl company, a brand steeped in American heritage. It had been building farm equipment since the 1850s and skid steers since the 1970s. Included as part of the purchase was the Mustang skid steer brand which Gehl had bought out earlier in 1997.

Although not officially present on the European market until under Manitou’s watch, hundreds of Mustang machines were earlier imported into these markets where they proved hugely successful.

Fast forward to more recent times and the Mustang brand has been phased out in favour of Manitou-branded equipment.

Today, Manitou embraces a two-brand strategy on the UK and Irish market with both Manitou and Gehl brands. While the skid steer ranges are largely identical, the manufacturer sees both as complementary to each other on a global level because there are machines types in the Manitou brand that aren’t present in the Gehl lineup.

Likes

Ideal Access door.

Cab and control layout.

Performance.

Dislikes

Rear visibility is slightly restricted.

Unbalanced when not fitted with a implement.

Engine: 3.3l four-cylinder Yanmar.

Horsepower: 69.3hp (51.7kW).

Maximum speed: 12.1km/h.

Hydraulics: 86.5l/min (114l/min HighFlow option).

Maximum lift capacity: 952kg (997kg with counterweight).

Lift height to bucket hinge pin: 3m.

Overall operating height: 4m.

Weight: 3,045kg.

Fuel tank capacity: 106l.

List price: €71,230 plus VAT. Verdict

Having spent some time with the 2100V it’s evident that Manitou went back to the drawing board with the V-Series.

The result is a machine that is hard to find fault with, regardless of where we looked. Build quality and accessibility for maintenance are top notch and a given brand attribute going back to the Gehl and Mustang machines of old.

The most notable advancement from an operator’s point of view is the new cab and controls.

For the first time in a skid steer, we had the feeling of a premium environment, similar to that experienced with a telehandler. From easier entry to the additional space, to the new Ideal Access door and revised control layout, it all comes together as a major upgrade from the current 1900R.

Performance wise, the 2100V offers a well-rounded package in terms of engine power and hydraulic performance and proves capable of the majority of all farm tasks one would expect from a skid steer.

Although the rear counterweight leaves the machine a little giddy without an implement, the ability to comfortably lift 1,000kg is a major win.

We feel our test unit would have benefitted from being fitted with the larger 12 x 16.5 tyre option over the 10 x 16.5 tyres fitted.