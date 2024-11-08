With its new Combi Pump Set, it’s using its own Choir centrifugal pump combined with its own PTO compressor which has been upgraded to 280cfm.

Cavan slurry equipment manufacturer Mastek is set to launch its Combi Pump Set at the FTMTA show next week. First launching its front PTO-powered compressor in 2020, Mastek said it noticed a number of its customers had no front linkage and some had front linkage but no front PTO drive, but all needed a compressor to blow out the umbilical pipes.

The company said it has a specially patented changeover clutch, which allows the operator to change from pumping slurry to blowing out the pipes, while still sitting in the tractor. Its compact design is 15% bigger than its standard PTO pump set, and weighs in close to 1.2t.

Mastek says it can also offer this product using a Bauer or Doda pump. It has a retail price of €34,000 plus VAT, with a 10% discount on orders received at the show.

Mastek is also launching its Auto Reel at the show. To operate it, the hose coupling has to be thread through four nylon rollers before putting the coupling into the reel trough.

The nylon rollers are mounted on to a reversible screw, which rotates with a chain that is linked to a sprocket on the main hydraulic drive, so when the operator rotates the main spool, the screw will rotate and move the hose form one side to the other.

Once the hose reaches either side, it will automatically change direction. This will allow the operator to fill the reel without moving the tractor from one side to the other, a big benefit when rolling up in narrow lane ways and on wet ground. Mastek said that when it designed the patented auto reversible system, it needed to be mounted on the front of the reel because similar designs on the market had the reel pivoting at the back of the spool, which pushed out the reel by over 350mm, increasing front axle loading.

The price range for the Auto Reel on a 600m/800m reeler is €7,000 plus VAT.

Mastek will be launching its new range of Bauer and Doda aftermarket spare parts, with a 50% discount on all parts sold at the show.

The FTMTA show takes place on 12th, 13th & 14th of November 2024 in Punchestown from 10am to 6pm daily, with the show opened to 8pm on Wednesday.