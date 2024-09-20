The 16ft model is fitted with 250x40mm brakes on all three axles as standard.

Ifor Williams 16ft livestock trailer makes Irish debut

The new and updated TA510 livestock trailer range from Ifor Williams made its Irish debut at the Ploughing this week. The range has a number of new features and sees a new flagship 16ft model introduced.

Updates include an EasyLoad ramp-release mechanism for trailers fitted with the EasyLoad deck system, which relocates the handle and release catch to the internal aspects of the ramp gates.

The 16ft model is fitted with 250x40mm brakes on all three axles as standard. This is an option on the 12ft and 14ft TA510 and DP tri-axle range. An aluminium front footplate can be fitted as an option on all TA5 and TA510 trailers. This both protects the mudguards and serves as a platform to stand on and inspect inside the trailer’s top decks.

As part of the 16ft model, an integrated sump tank with removable galvanised grids has been fitted.

As an option, an additional storage facility for dividing gates can be added on the side of all trailers. Excluding decks, the 16ft model is priced from €10,345 plus VAT.