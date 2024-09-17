The first Amazone Pantera 4505 models were sold in Ireland this year, and this Farmhand exhibited the flagship model to the Ploughing.

The first Amazone Pantera 4505 models were sold in Ireland this year, and Farmhand exhibited the flagship model to the Ploughing. The machines come with 24-48 wide booms, a 4,500l spray tank and a 500l clean water tank. Powering the Pantera 4504 is a 218hp Deutz six-cylinder engine and 50km/h hydrostatic transmission.

The unit comes with all the modern bells and whistles such as individual nozzle control.

One feature to highlight is the AmaSelect nozzle system whereby the sprayer not only is capable of individual nozzle shutoff (50cm part-width sections) but it can automatically alternate between four nozzle types on the move to maintain a target application rate based on live forward speed.

On the scales, the 4505 in its base unladen form weighs 9,000kg. Pricing for the model starts at €480,000 plus VAT.