Conal Moore explains “A lot of the conditions would be very heavy, wet lumpy grass but the Krone conditioner mower can handle it”

Conal purchased Krone ECF pull & ECR 321 CV mowers in 2024, “It has the bigger conditioner and on the rear mower the conditioner is driven with a gearbox so it will put the heavier swaths through it a lot easier” Conal explains “The Krone mowers will always cut the ground clean, it leaves a lovely swath behind it, it’s very easy to bale”

The Krone CV conditioner rotor with V-shaped steel tines spreads the crop at the full working width. At 64cm, the conditioner rotor is the largest on the market which allows it to condition heavy, first cut silage easily. The gearbox gives you the option of 900 rpm for intensive or 600 rpm for less intensive conditioning. The required conditioner speed can be set quickly and easily using a simple lever.

“We have hit stumps of trees, broken timber, a pillar and we have even put a chain harrow through a rear Krone mower and we have never had an issue other than a SafeCut roll pin breaking, It’s very easy to change, you can do it in the field if you have the tool with you and you be going again in 15-20min.”

The SafeCut system has been tried and tested in Ireland for many years. The patented system protects the disc and complete driveline. On impact, the roll-pin shears and the disc spins up and out of the way of neighbouring discs. 10 minutes and a 20c part gets you back working and could save thousands in repairs.

The Krone EasyCut mower is also protected by a break-back system as standard. On impact with an obstacle the mower swings backwards and upwards in a 140cm arc before returning automatically to its working position

Conal believes that the best feature of the Krone mowers is their ability to cut clean in heavy crops “Their ability to cut clean through heavy crops in rough conditions, I have often gone through really rough conditions where I would have to slow the tractor right down but the mower just floats through it every time and there has never been any clay or any sort of bulldozing happening with the Krone mowers”

Krone front mowers are known for their ability to float through tough terrain and maintain their famous clean cut.

“One thing I really like on the Krone mowers is how the back and front mower are extremely easy to put on, there is only one stand on the front mower there is no A frame so no risk of it falling off, you just lock on your linkage, PTO, 1 hydraulic hose and the lights and away you go”

EasyCut F320CV with no A-frame required is quick, safe and hassle-free to attach to a tractor. There is plenty of space around the headstock and the balanced weight and compact frame design make it easier to line up and lift onto the linkage.

Conal concludes “if any farmer I bale for comes to me and says I am thinking of buying a mower what would you recommend? I will always tell them to buy a Krone”