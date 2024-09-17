As always, Malone Farm Machinery had something new up its sleeve for the National Ploughing Championships.

Last year it was the launch of the 3000FC front conditioner mower, this year the Mayo firm unveiled its first-twin rotor centre delivery rake, the Proline 610.

Wanting to ease itself into the market and keep things simple for its first model, the Proline 610 twin rotor has a total fixed working width of 6.1m (20.5ft) as suggested by its model numbering.

Transport width in its folded position is 2.65m (9ft) while measuring 3.8m (12.5ft) high.

Tine arms

Each of the 2.8m (9.5ft) rotors are equipped with 11 tine arms, each fitted with four cranked lift tines. The rotors are seated on four-wheel bogey systems fitted with 16x6.3 R8 tyres. Swath width can be manually adjusted at ground level from 1.3m (4.5ft) to 1.7m (6ft).

Standard features include individual rotor lift at the flick of a switch, a steering axle, 340/55 R16 tyres, manual rotor height adjustment, a spare wheel and a parking stand.

A higher specification model featuring telescopic working width adjustment from 7.7m to 8.8m is currently undergoing testing.

Pricing for the Proline 610 starts at €18,500 plus VAT. This week was also the first Irish outing for Malone’s Tedd-Air 1120T eight-rotor trailed tedder model since its launch at Agritechnica in Germany last November. Pricing for the 1120T starts at €29,500 plus VAT.