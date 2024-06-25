Pöttinger has also expanded its four-rotor rake lineup with its new Top VT 12540 C model. The latest addition claims a compact design, great manoeuvrability and low overall weight.

Each rotor is equipped with angled tines to slightly lift the crop and avoid dragging.

Meanwhile, the rotor chassis can be supplied with four or five wheels depending on user requirements, which together with the Multitast jockey wheel system, are designed to adapt to the most undulating terrain.

Raking height is manually adjustable via a hand crank which in tandem adjusts the Multitast jockey wheel and rotor chassis.

Each rotor is mounted in a gimbal, offering three-dimensional ground tracking.

The front rotor units feature hydraulic weight alleviation and the rear units have mechanical suspension to ensure uniform distribution of ground pressure.

The rear rotors can be shifted into three positions without the need for tools. Swath width can be set between 1.2m and 2m.

As standard, the Basicline preselect system is offered. One double-acting spool valve controls the lifting and folding of all the rotors. Integrated stepping valves ensure that the front rotors are always lifted and lowered first. Using the Basic Control terminal, the front two rotors can be lifted and lowered together or separately. To adjust the working width, the two front rotors are operated together using a separate spool valve.