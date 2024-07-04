The new Volto 1300T being powered by the Agxeed AgBot 2.055W4.

Up until now the Claas portfolio of Volto tedders topped out at 13m. This now expands to 15m following the addition of four new trailed models across two working widths. Making up the four models, the new 1300 T 13m and 1500 T 15m are available with or without a self-steering axle option (TS).

The unique self-steering chassis is only designed to engage while turning in working position on the headland.

The Volto 1300 and 1500 models feature an upgraded driveline with stronger Permalink HD finger drive system.

Once raised out of work, the steering system automatically aligns to the direction of travel.

Both models feature a new frame and chassis design capable of accommodating tyre sizes up to 500/ 55 R20 which has been designed to keep the centre of gravity close to the axle for maximum strength. Claas has retained its 1.5m rotors of which there are 14 in total on the flagship 1500 T/TS model and 12 on the 1300 T/TS.

Claas continues to use its Max Spread crop flow system which sees each rotor fitted with six tines equally angled at 29.3°. The spreading angle can be adjusted from 12° to 16° without the need for tools.

Central height adjustment is done via a crank handle on the left of the chassis. The rotor frame features double hinged arms for optimum ground following.

The driveline has also been upgraded and now includes a stronger Permalink HD finger drive system. Shaft speed has been increased by 50% to reduce torque on the drive shafts. An encapsulated drive on each is now said to extend maintenance intervals.

A single acting spool controls the lift ram while a double acting ram is used to operate the folding of the rotor frame. Where fitted, the optional border kit requires an additional single acting service.