Pronar is a brand that is quietly making inroads into the Irish market after establishing a reputable name for themselves here over the past few years.

Based in Narew in the north-east of Poland, Pronar was only established in 1988, but for such a young company it has achieved massive progress in that space of time.

Last month, Pronar kindly invited us over to see its manufacturing facilities. We did not expect to see the enormous scale, and huge product range that greeted us.

Just to quantify things, the company had a turnover of €370 million in 2022.

Pronar claims to have designed and implemented a massive 4,000 varying products.

“Pro” stands for production, while “Nar” is an abbreviation of Narew, hence the company name. The company is owned and operated by the three shareholders that originally set up the business almost 30 years ago.

Based in Narew in the north-east of Poland, Pronar was only established in 1988.

It employs more than 3,500 people across its nine modern factories. Using 10,000 tons of steel monthly, Pronar is currently exporting products to 92 countries across six continents.

The company claims that it is the market leader in Poland across agricultural and municipal equipment, with nearly 50% of the market share.

Wide product portfolio

As mentioned, Pronar has a massive product portfolio. The firm’s trailer range is its biggest seller.

In fact, it is currently building 140 variants of trailers for various applications in agriculture and construction. It builds 8,000 trailers each year, of which up to 40% are drop-side units.

Previously using Comer mower beds, Pronar has moved to its own in-house design, which features quick-fit blades.

Numbers wise, it claims to be the market leader in trailer sales in Poland and the second biggest retailer of agricultural trailers on the German market, after Fliegl.

It has sold only a handful of trailers in Ireland to date, but says it is currently developing a silage trailer specifically for the Irish and UK markets. This may even be ready for silage 2024 in Ireland.

Pronar manufactures hydraulic hoses, rams, axles, rims and gearboxes, and the list goes on and on.

Pronar employs more than 3,500 people across its nine modern factories.

It manufactures a full range of grassland kit including mowers, rakes, tedders, balers, wrappers and forage wagons, which only entered the Irish market several years ago.

This is one area where Pronar has big plans to grow its share in Ireland over the coming years.

It uses 10,000 tons of steel monthly and exports products to 92 countries.

Its current grassland range uses Bondioli shafts, and depending on the machine, either uses Comer or Pronar gearboxes.

Previously using Comer mower beds, Pronar has recently moved to its own in-house design, which features quick-fit blades as standard.

The range also includes diet feeders, front loaders, attachments, mulchers, hedge cutters and dung spreaders. The firm is also building slurry tankers, but not as we know it.

Pronar builds slurry tankers from a composite-type fibre glass material, instead of steel.

It builds all tanks from a composite type fibre glass material, instead of steel. They said this is down to the fact it’s lighter than steel and is more wear resistant. It also uses centrifugal pumps over vacuum pumps.

Pronar builds 140 variants of trailers for various applications in agriculture and construction.

Pronar was manufacturing tractors in a partnership with Belarus until six years ago. According to the manufacturer, the investment to bring the technology up to date would be too great, and it didn’t want to be chasing the other manufacturers.

The range started at 36hp and went up to 235hp, across seven models. The only notable absence from its portfolio is tillage equipment. When asked about this, it was hinted that this area is currently being looked at by the manufacturer.

Manufacturing facilities

Across its factories, Pronar manufactures hydraulic hoses, rams, axles, rims and gearboxes, and the list goes on and on.

Pronar said that by the end of 2024, it is planning on being 100% self-sufficient with every component its range of machinery requires, with the exception of tyres.

It even produces its own plastic components, and moulds plastic components for other manufacturers, such as diesel tanks, mudguards and inner cab linings, etc.

Across the range of componentry, it says its clients include John Deere, JCB, Kubota, CNH, Kioti, AGCO and Amazone.

Pronar told the Irish Farmers Journal, that by the end of 2024, the company is planning on being 100% self-sufficient and independent for every component its vast range of machinery requires, with the sole exception of tyres.

It even makes the timber pallets that its products are shipped across the world on.

Claiming to be the second-largest manufacturer of rims worldwide, production in its new factory is almost entirely automated.

We asked Pronar why it had set this goal at a time where we see many other manufacturers going the opposite way in a bid to streamline production.

The answer was that the goal of 100% in-house production is to eliminate supply chain interruptions, and give the company full control over its own manufacturing process.

Another aspect of the Pronar approach we noted was the big emphasis across all its factories on minimal waste.

The firm has its own steel plant, and says that any excess cuttings and waste metals are collected, melted down and re-used.

It produces plastic components, and moulds plastic components for other manufacturers, such as diesel tanks, mudguards and inner cab linings, etc.

As mentioned, the manufacturer currently has nine operational factories. The factory where the wiring looms and harnesses are assembled is entirely operated by female employees.

Similar to Ireland, the availability of labour in this region of Poland is a problem for the manufacturer, and it is introducing more automation in some of its factories. The factory where its recycling kit is made is now 85% automated.

The range also includes diet feeders, front loaders, attachments, mulchers, hedge cutters and dung spreaders.

“Pro” stands for production, while “Nar” is an abbreviation of Narew, hence the company name.

The firm’s most recent build is a new five-acre rim production facility which was opened less than six months ago.

Claiming to be the second largest manufacturer of rims worldwide, production in its new factory is almost entirely automated. The only hands-on work is loading and unloading the rims, and quality control.

All rims are robotically welded. Pronar says it is currently manufacturing 1.5 million rims annually!

Pronar has said it is currently manufacturing 1.5 million rims annually.

Between the automation processes, the robots and in-house machining including plasma and laser cutters, Pronar has built a manufacturing empire in less than three decades.

This is a new prototype four-rotor rake, which will soon be launched to the market.

The company even have its own small fleet of airplanes with a private airport on site beside its trailer factory and R&D Centre.

Exhibition Centre

We’ve visited lots of manufacturers and factories all over the world, and the Pronar Exhibition Centre is something that stands out from the crowd.

This permanent factory exhibition was designed for solely for visitors. In total, the site, which also has administration buildings, takes up almost 25 acres.

The factory where the wiring looms and harnesses are assembled is entirely operated by female employees.

The manufacturer uses this area to present its entire portfolio of agricultural, municipal and recycling machinery, as well as in-house manufactured componentry.

It builds 8,000 trailers each year, of which up to 40% could be drop-side units.

The exhibition area consists of two massive warehouses and a large courtyard in between that showcases one of every model of machine Pronar builds.

The first warehouse is dedicated to rims, while the second houses pneumatics and hydraulics, axles, drive systems and plastics, alongside its broad range of recycling machinery.

Pronar uses centrifugal pumps over vacuum pumps in its slurry tanker range.

You can read the firm’s product portfolio in a catalogue, but it’s only when you see it all in front of you that you get a real understanding of the scale of production.

Watch the video of our visit to the Pronar HQ on ifj.ie/video.

Pronar is hoping to appoint an additional six dealers throughout the country in January to retail its product range.

The company claims that it is the market leader in Poland across agricultural and municipal equipment, with nearly 50% of the market share.

Pronar manufactures hydraulic hoses, rams, axles, rims and gearboxes, and the list goes on and on.

The company said that right from the start, the owners had the idea for the development of the company focused on implementing a diverse range of products.

Pronar was manufacturing tractors in a partnership with Belarus up until six years ago.

The Pronar brand was established in 1988.

In addition to Kelly's of Borris, its dealers include Brogan Tractors Wexford, the JF Centre Tullamore and Woods Bros Agri in Northern Ireland.

Pronar first entered the Irish market in 2011 and estimates it has over 150 machines working in Ireland.

We’ve visited lots of manufacturers and factories all over the world, and the Pronar Exhibition Centre is something that stands out from the crowd.

Pronar is based in Narew, in the north-east of Poland.