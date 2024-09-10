Northern Irish manufacturer, Redrock is returning once again to the fields of Ratheniska to exhibit its extensive range of trailers and implements.

Redrock will also exhibit the Ktwo brand of rear-discharge dung spreaders and ejector-style trailers, the brand’s first time at the National Ploughing Championships since being acquired by Redrock earlier in the year. Some of the Redrock machines on display will include a range of slurry tankers, agitators, as well as dribble bars and trailing shoe applicators. Soon to be called upon as the winter feeding season looms, Redrock will also display its vertical auger ‘tub’ type diet-feeder models, namely a 14m3 single-auger VM14 model and a 20m3 VM20 twin-auger model.

A variety of low-loaders, dumper as well as silage and grain trailers from the recently updated trailer ranges will also be on show.