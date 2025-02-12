Last week, the third and final instalment of the three AJS Spring Farm Machinery Shows took place at the Equestrian Centre in Cavan. All three shows were very well attended this year, with exhibitors noting an air of positivity among showgoers.

Martin enters tanker business

Martin Equipment debuted its new slurry tanker, alongside a range of umbilical, retrofit, tanker-mounted dribble bar and trailing shoe solutions, at last week’s event.

The company was founded three years ago by Monaghan agricultural contractor Graeme Martin, who in his spare time during the winter months set out to fabricate himself a new umbilical system for his own use.

From there, interest sparked from local farmers and Graeme has decided to further invest in resources to develop a business producing a full range of slurry equipment.

At the event, Martin showcased its first ever tanker, which was completed just in time for the show. The well-finished black 2,000-gallon tanker was fitted with a 9.2m dribble bar, a 9,000l Battioni vacuum pump and shod on extra wide 900mm BKT tyres on a stepped axle for a low centre of gravity.

Martin noted that the tank was blasted, received three coats of primer, followed by three coats of two-pack paint. Stripping some of the spec back to more of a common Irish spec tanker, on 800mm wide tyres with a grant spec 7.5m flexi shoe, the tanker is priced at €30,000 plus VAT.

The Monaghan manufacturer told the Irish Farmers Journal it is just starting to build a 2,750 gallon and a 3,000-gallon tanker, with 4,000-gallon tankers in the pipeline.

JMS debut Finnish forestry kit

JMS Agri & Tree Services debuted a range of the Farmi Forest Oy forestry equipment for the first time. In November, Farmi Forest appointed JMS as its distributor for the island of Ireland.

JMS is a Cavan-based agricultural contracting and tree surgery business. It has been running Farmi Forest equipment for the past 30 years, and is now responsible for selling the equipment throughout Ireland.

Founded in 1962, Finnish-based Farmi Forest Oy is a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of forestry and agricultural machines, including woodchippers, winches, log trailers and cranes.

At the show, it exhibited the Farmi ch18 7” woodchipper, the ch27 11” model which is available in manual feed or conveyer feed with remote control for feeding with an excavator.

It also showcased the Farmi ch27 ACC which has the chipping capacity of 70m3/hr and also the ch38 ACC woodchipper which is remote control operated and requires a 180+ hp to run, with a capacity of 100m3/hr.

It feels that with the ban on burning bushes and the availability of TAMS aid for PTO powered woodchippers, the demand for woodchippers in Ireland will increase.

JMS Agri & Tree Services debuted a range of the Farmi Forest Oy forestry equipment for the first time at a show in Ireland.

Bednar plans further expansion

Bednar made its Irish debut at the FTMTA show last backend, and is now pushing hard to establish a foothold in the Irish market. Bednar is a young Czech company that was established in 1997, and manufacturers tillage equipment. Today exporting to 39 countries worldwide, its products include cultivators, seeding, inter-row cultivation, mulching, fertilisation and crop residue management.

Bednar’s first two dealers in Ireland, are Murphy’s Motors in Kilkenny and Glenmore and Farmworks Machinery in Dublin, who exhibited at the show.

The company told the Irish Farmers Journal that it has four more dealer appointments set to be revealed in the coming month.

Bednar has four more dealer appointments set to be revealed in the coming month.

Keenly priced Polish loaders

Donohoe’s of Cleenrath debuted the Hydramet range of front loaders and the Metal Plast range of front linkages at the show. Donohoes is located in Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. The business offers independent tractor and machinery repairs, specialising in CNH repairs.

Last year, 30-year-old owner Philip Donohoe ventured into sourcing new equipment from Poland. After fitting 20 front-end loaders last year, and being very happy with how they have performed, the business has decided to push on with the sale of the loaders across the country.

The company showcased several Hydramet loaders at the event. The ‘Xtreme 1’ front loader is designed for tractors with 80 to 100hp, while the ‘Xtreme 2’ is for tractors with 100-140hp. The first weighs in at 590kg and offers a lift capacity of 1.6t, while the latter weighs in at 605kg and offers a lift capacity of 1.9t.

For the show special, the Xtreme 1 is priced at €7,000 plus VAT, with the Xtreme 2 priced at €7,500 plus VAT – both prices include fitment. Hydramet has been manufacturing for over 30 years and offers 10 loader models in addition to a range of attachments.

The Xtreme 1 is priced at €7,000 plus VAT, with the Xtreme 2 priced at €7,500 plus VAT (including fitment).

Loncin quads land in Ireland

Quadfactors showcased the Loncin brand of ATVs and UTVs both at the Belfast and Cavan shows. The Kells, Co Meath-based dealer has been recently appointed as the official distributor for the Chinese brand for both the Irish and UK markets.

A popular model on display from the brand’s extensive range was the XWOLF 300, ideally suited for the agricultural market.

In an era where most other manufacturers have moved away from the 300cc category, Loncin Ireland believes the XWOLF 300 with its in-house built 271cc single-cylinder engine perfectly serves this cohort of customers not requiring larger capacity machines.

It is fitted with a Loncin-built belt-driven CVT. In terms of chassis and suspension, it is equipped with double A-arm front setup and a rear fixed swing arm design. Aside from being fully road legal as standard, the XWOLF300 is fitted with front and rear bull bars. The model weighs 245kg and is competitively priced at €5,500 including VAT.

The Loncin XWOLF 300 features an in-house built 271cc single-cylinder engine.

New Tuchel cubicle bedder dealer

Irish distributor of the German-built Tuchel range of cubicle sweepers and bedders, Anner Agri has recently appointed Farmstrong Agri based in Omagh, Co Tyrone, as main agents for Northern Ireland and Donegal.

The model on display and attracting considerable attention was the brand’s flagship FarmXpert model. It is powered by a two-cylinder 14hp Kubota diesel engine and 2wd hydrostatic transmission.

The unit is equipped with power steering, an 850mm diameter brush, a hydraulically engaged 120cm scraper and a belt conveyor type lime/sawdust dispenser. All controls are hydraulically operated for operator convenience.

The rear mounted self-loading hopper offers a 290l capacity, which can be optionally increased to 600l or 900l. Depending on bedding material or application, rate adjustments can be made by adjusting hydraulic conveyor speed, hopper shutter positon and or forward speed.

Weighing in at 900kg, the FarmXpert has a hydraulic flow rate of 25l/min. Other standard specification includes a hopper mixing auger and large tractor pattern tyres.