Nowadays, more and more farms are focused on making the best-quality silage possible for winter feeding to help minimise the subsequent cost of concentrates.

Cutting the right grass at the right time are two important factors when it comes to making good silage.

Once cut, tedding out the grass to cover the largest surface area possible helps increase the dry matter (DM) percentage and therefore speeds up wilting when the conditions allow.

More and more farmers now have their own tedders, and those who don’t are considering investing in the near future.

When buying a used tedder, you need to establish your needs and, more importantly, your budget.

All manufacturers tend to detail the specifications and suitability of a given model to match tractor horsepower and the widths of different mowing set ups.

Often times, there is better value in larger machines on the used market because they have less appeal to the smaller farmers in comparison to the likes of a four or six rotor machine. A downside to larger machines is that they tend to be harder on themselves if worked in rough terrain and naturally have more pivot points and areas subject to wear which all need to be considered.

A thorough check over

When buying a used piece of equipment, it is often tempting to buy based on appearance, which is not recommended. If you are not buying from a trusted source – such as a respected dealer with a warranty, then be aware that there are lots of well worn-out tedders on offer out there.

Key checks are simple enough but a proper inspection can take some time. In an ideal situation, the inspection should include checking over the tedder when parked up, when attached to a tractor and when opened up ready for work.

Front to back

Working from front to back, start with the PTO shaft, looking out for damage and poor guards. A bent PTO shaft is not common, but check that the shaft runs at its ease.

Wear in the universal joints will be a concern on older machines or on tedders that have a lot of work done. Headstocks are generally not a problem area on tedders, but look for any repairs or cracks.

Check that the pivot points are not worn. If the main gearbox has been looked after and been given fresh oil every season then it should be in good order. Check for weeps from the shaft seals. It can be difficult to check for pivot pin wear, a second person rocking each rotor back and forth will help pick up any potential play.

If you spot obvious wear, seek advice. A lot of tedders will have stabilisers with replaceable plastic damper collars. These wear items are easily overlooked and, when worn, will cause the tedders to pivot too freely in work. The bump stops tend not to wear out, but can age and harden so it may be worth considering their replacement at the same time.

Rust on the sliding sections of stored tedders is worth cleaning off as it will cause friction and wear on the plastic damper collars.

The main chassis and related pivots generally don’t tend to have problems unless the tedder has hit something while working and been damaged. You can only check for this with the machine unfolded. This will also allow the rotors to be checked over. Remember, if the frame is damaged, then there is a good chance that the rotor alignment may have suffered also, which would lead to more potential problems.

On a wide machine you should be able to see any rotors that are out of line. If you’re looking at a machine at a private sale or at in an auction, be wary if it is offered for sale in its folded position with no option to fold it out.

Rotor bearings

It’s important to check over the rotor bearings. These bearings can be difficult to change if worn. If a rotor has play in the bearings, we would advise that you seek advice as the cost of a repair can be more expensive than you would think. If a ‘cheap’ tedder has clear bearing wear in a couple of rotors, the chances are it is not worth considering.

Check the rotor bearings for play, they can be difficult to change if worn.

Depending on the machine, the rotor guard system tends to have various links and pivots. These non load-bearing items aren’t a problem if the guards are not bent.

However, if there is some damage, do not dismiss as this may interfere with how the tedder folds.

Often times with used tedders, you’d see damaged guards, which have not been repaired or replaced. They do need to be in good order. If the guards are missing, remember, they were initially on it for a reason.

Carefully check the drives and universal joints for wear.

Tines

The tedder tines are obviously wear items. The best way of determining if they are worn and need replacing is to compare old with new. You should take tine condition into account when considering a used buy.

Consider the cost of replacing old or weakened tines when tedding in front of a forage harvester. The last thing you want is tines hitting the chopping drum, especially if it has no metal detector. A complete set of tines for a six-rotor tedder will set you back around €504 plus VAT in parts alone.

Each rotor runs on a wheel, the tyres of outer units typically last well but still look out for age-hardened rubber and sidewall fractures.

The inner two tyres carry the weight of the tedder when it is folded, so ensure the sidewalls are in good order and that all tyres are evenly inflated before use. Tyres with flat spots generally prove that the machine has come out of storage.

With regard to other checks, check all components offering adjustment; ensuring the various settings can be moved and have not seized.

Summary

By in large, mounted tedders are simple bits of kit. With a focus on making top-quality forage, many farmers are tempted to buy well-priced examples.

However, more often than not, the condition of the machine will be reflected in its price.

Although tedders and mowers etc are best stored under cover, they often go unhoused and can be forgotten about when not in use, so enure to check them over thoroughly.

Although new equipment prices have increased substantially in recent years, farmers should always weigh up the cost of a new tedder when considering a used buy. Overtime paint work on machines stored outdoors will fade, especially orange or red colours – no fault of the brand but the colour itself.

This serves as a good tell-tale sign of how a machine was previously stored and may serve as a bargaining tool if the machine is in good condition otherwise.