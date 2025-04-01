The pick-up load space for the Isuzu D-Max is slightly smaller than some of the competition and the tailgate needs separate key locking.

Isuzu supply issues are a thing of the past, as Irish importer the Harris Group enters 2025 with plenty of stocks of the recently updated version of the D-Max 4x4 pick-up. The changes to the new D-Max are more than cosmetic; while the styling has become more modern and streamlined, this is still a machine that’s designed for work.

I took the new Isuzu D-Max for a trip to Mayo recently and used the opportunity to include some off-road driving across some less often travelled trackways near Mulranney. The test version was the top specification LSE model, complete with its six-speed automatic gearbox and mountain top cover, as we loaded up and headed westward.

Out on the road, the upgraded D-Max features an improved 1.9l turbo diesel engine that is designed to deliver 3.5t towing ability along with a 1.1t payload in the pick-up area. Across the motorway and national roads, this D-Max with its six-speed automatic gearbox cruises smoothly.

Motorway speeds up to 120km/hr are achievable, with the engine ticking over at close to the 2000rpm sweet spot. That feature, from a modest-size engine, is what allows the new D-Max to compare very well with the competition in terms of fuel economy. Across a range of road and some off-road driving, the D-Max was achieving close to its rated economy level of 11km/l or 9.11l/100km, and that’s not always the case.

There was no towing involved, and the loads were light to moderate, so you can expect a higher level of fuel consumption if you are towing to its rated load limit of 3.5t with a braked trailer. The D-Max fuel tank is marginally smaller in capacity than the competition at 76l, while most of the others come with 80l capacity, not a significant difference. With the better economy from the D-Max, the range should be no different at close to 800km on a full tank.

The Isuzu D-Max has the smallest engine, at 1.9l capacity, and lowest power rating of the competition, including the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Amarok. With a 163hp power rating and maximum torque of 360Nm, it’s well below these competitors and needs some extra revs to achieve its top 3.5t towing performance.

This new D-Max comes on what Isuzu claims is an improved and strong ladder chassis. In pick-up terms, it provided good comfort. Seat adjustment was good and so too was rear legroom, while the adjustment levels on the steering meant it was easy to get comfortable when behind the wheel. The doors feel wider than in the past, to give good rear access for three passengers.

The D-Max responds well on the road, making it a good pick-up to drive. The limited off-road driving that I took the D-Max on allowed easy engagement of the rear differential lock and lower gear selection.

The D-Max pulled out of the wet sandy challenge and across rocky areas, with ease and then it was back to road mode, using the dash mounted off-road transmission dial. At low speeds there was no side slippage, just confident traction.

Isuzu has lifted the level of safety kit on board the new D-Max to comply with the latest European safety standards. And to prove its worth, the 4x4 pick-up has achieved a recent Euro NCAP five-star rating.

Every model in the three-model range is equipped with Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS). These ADAS features include the new intelligent adaptive cruise control, working in conjunction with traffic sign recognition, traffic jam assist, new turn assist, new rear cross traffic braking, improved lane keep assist and attention assist.

In a practical sense, the pick-up load area is slightly shorter, while wider than that of the Toyota Hilux, but smaller than the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok pick-up area. The load area is more than adequate for most loads, with a solid drop-down tailgate that’s impressively heavy.

The one downside is that the pick-up tailgate needs to be locked separately from the central locking system. That involves splitting the fob key to secure a physical key and that’s a little bit of bother.

Entry prices are quoted at €51,097 (including VAT), while most buyers will opt for the LS version at a minimum, with a €1,700 price difference. The LSE automatic version pushes the price to €56,000. Northern Ireland entry prices start at £38,495, plus VAT at 20%.

When we look at the three-year ownership costs associated with the Isuzu D-Max, based on web -published used prices, we see a running cost over three years of €0.59/km. That’s marginally more expensive than the equivalent Toyota Hilux, almost purely down to depreciation cost differences.

For those with work to do, the new generation Isuzu D-Max answers the call. The smaller engine delivers less power than the competition, while the improved comfort and safety features plus the 3.5t towing rating, added to the still competitive pricing, support the offer.

Isuzu D-Max – specifications

Engine: 1.9l turbo diesel

Engine power: 163bhp

Engine torque: 360Nm

0-100km/hr: 13 seconds

Economy: 11km/l/ or 9.11l/100km

CO2 rating: 235g/km

Road tax annual: €333

Main service: 12 months

Euro NCAP rating: five-star 2022

Load Area Dimensions (mm): 1520mm long x 1530mm wide

Towing capacity: 3500kg

Warranty: five years

Entry price: €51,097 incl. VAT (£38,495 plus VAT in N Ireland)

Isuzu D-Max three-year ownership cost 2025

Depreciation: €21,000

Insurance: €3,000

Servicing (annual servicing): €900

Road Tax: €999

Fuel costs (60,000km): €9,265

Total cost per kilometre: €0.59

Total five-year ownership cost: €35,164

Isuzu is fitting new design alloy wheels to the LS and LSE versions of the new D-Max. The test version came on Dunlop AT25 tyres on 18 in black alloy rims to enhance the look.

Isuzu D-Max inside.

This latest generation Isuzu D-Max comes with an improved 1.9l turbo-diesel engine that’s more economical than in the past.