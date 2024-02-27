This 2008 Fendt Vario 718 with 10,858 hours sold for €42,400.

Hennessy Auctioneers held its February monthly machinery auction on Saturday 24 February, onsite at the old equestrian centre in Portlaoise. In total, a large entry of 1,040 lots were put forward for sale, a number of which were as part of individual executor sales.

With over 1,390 bidders registered in advance of the auction, it concluded with an overall clearance rate of 87%.

Ciaran Hennessy, from the auctioneering firm outlined that there was a total of 371 different buyers, with many buyers purchasing multiple lots on the day.

Overall, trade was good, particularly for clean, well-minded equipment regardless of age and hours, as the two top priced tractors proved. The trade on the day did appear a little slower for the larger, fresher equipment.

Top prices

Claiming the top price was an immaculate 2008 Fendt 718 Vario with 10,858 hours, which sold for €42,400. Next up was a 2008 John Deere 7530 with 14,900 hours on the clock, which sold for €34,000.

A 2015 Hitachi Zaxis 130 13t digger with 6,600 hours sold for €31,500 plus VAT. A 2017 Kubota 2.7t mini digger with 2,200 hours and a selection of buckets sold for €25,000 plus VAT.

A 2006 New Holland TS115A with 12,500 hours and fitted with a front loader sold for €24,500.

A 2004 New Holland TS100A with 7,000 hours complete with a front loader and new tyres sold for €23,200 plus VAT. A 2012 Ausa T133H compact mini telehandler with 5,850 hours sold for €18,300. A 2000 John Deere 6910 with 15,000 hours sold at €18,200. A 2022 22ft JPM grain trailer sold at €17,000 plus VAT.

A 2019 Pottinger HIT 10.11 T 10 rotor trailed tedder sold for 14,500 plus VAT. A 2013 McHale F5600 round baler sold for €14,200, while a 2020 McHale 991BJS wrapper from the same farm sold for €11,000. A 24ft Broughan bale trailer sold for €13,550 plus VAT.

A 1976 Massey Ferguson 165 sold for €13,500. A 2022 Tuffmac 14ft tandem axle multiple purpose trailer sold for €10,500 plus VAT, while a 2005 Dooley 20ft silage trailer sold for €10,100 plus VAT, a Claas Liner 2600 twin rotor rake sold for €8,500 plus VAT, and a 1985 Massey Ferguson 690 4wd sold for €8,20

All lots had no VAT unless stated ‘plus VAT’. Commission was charged at 5% subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item. Hennessy’s next monthly online machinery auction will take place on Saturday 23 March.

