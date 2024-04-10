This 2007 Keenan Klassic 140 sold for €4,800 (no VAT).

Michael Doyle Auctioneers carried out a machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday 27 March, on behalf of the representatives of the estate of the late John Lyons, Callan, Co Kilkenny.

With over 60 lots up for grabs in the online auction, a 100% clearance rate was achieved on the evening.

According to the auctioneer, 2,500 people pre-registered to bid, while a staggering 30,000 people tuned in to view the online auction.

The highest price went to a 2016 John Deere 6130M with a 623R front loader which had 5,000 hours and sold for €59,900.

This was followed by €35,000 (no VAT) for a 2012 New Holland T5050 with 4,991 hours and then a 2004 John Deere 6520 SE with 12,500 hours which made €26,300 (no VAT).

A 2023 Conor 2,500-gallon tanker with a 7.5m trailing shoe secured €24,000, followed by a 2017 Bomford Turner Hawk Evo 6.5 hedge cutter selling for €15,800 and a 2013 Alstrong 840 aerator which made €13,000 (no VAT).

A 2011 HiSpec 2,500-gallon tanker with a rain gun sold for €12,900 (no VAT), and a Massey Ferguson 135 with a C&G cab sold for €8,400.

A 1977 David Brown 996 made €6,900 (no VAT), a 2023 Kverneland 2628M mounted mower made €6,800, and a 2011 Krone four rotor tedder made €6,200 (no VAT).

Other prices included €5,900 for a 2021 Tolmet 3m disc harrow, €5,400 (no VAT) for a 2007 Keenan Klassic 140, €4,800 (no VAT) for a Vector post driver (three functions), €4,300 (no VAT) for a 1997 Toyota Landcruiser and €4,200 (no VAT) for a 1978 one owner Massey Ferguson 124 square baler.

Unless stated otherwise, prices were subject to VAT, while commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold below €1,000 and 5% for items sold above €1,000.