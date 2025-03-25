This 2000 Valtra 900 and Quicke Q720 front loader sold for €19,500.

Hennessy Auctioneers third monthly auction of the year took place last Saturday 22 March, with a 2017 Doosan DX63 six-tonne digger selling for €24,500 plus VAT, the highest price on the day.

Yet again, the Portlaoise auctioneers’ yard was full, with over 896 lots going under the hammer – of which 91% were sold either on the day, or as part of the timed online auction afterwards.

Meanwhile, a 2000 Valtra 900 tractor with 7,460 hours and Quicke Q720 front loader sold for the second highest price on the day at €19,500.

This was followed by a 2002 JCB TM270 pivot steer loader which sold at €17,000; a 2017 Redrock 16t dump trailer which sold at 16,500 and a 25ft Dooley tri-axle loader which sold at €15,000 plus VAT.

This 2017 Doosan DX63 six-tonne digger topped the sale at €24,500 plus VAT.

Other highlight lots from the sale included a 14t NC dump trailer which sold at €13,250; a 2016 Terex 6t swivel dumper which sold at €11,700 plus VAT; a 24ft Eamon Power tandem axle livestock trailer which sold at €11,500; a 2011 Pottinger Euroboss 290 silage wagon at €11,500 and a 1990 2wd John Deere 3050 having sold for €10,800.

This 1997 New Holland 7840 SL sold for €19,000.

A JCB 526S Loadall sold for €15,500; a Massey Ferguson 6190 sold at €14,000 and a 2003 Amazone 3m one-pass system sold at €7,000 plus VAT.

With a total of over 1,500 bidders tuned in for the auction, Hennessy indicated that trade continues to remain steady.

This original 2002 JCB TM270 pivot-steer loader sold for €17,000.

Only lots listed as “plus VAT” were subject to VAT, all other lots had no VAT. Commission was charged at 5% on top of the prices quoted and subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Hennessy Auctioneers’ next machinery auction is set to take place on Saturday 10 May.

Other lots

This 2017 Redrock 16t dump trailer sold for €16,500.

This 25ft Dooley tri-axle loader sold for €15,000 plus VAT.

This 14t NC dump trailer sold for €13,250.

This 2016 Terex 6t swivel dumper sold for €11,700 plus VAT.

This 24ft Eamon Power tandem-axle livestock trailer sold for €11,500.

This 2011 Pottinger Euroboss 290 silage wagon sold for €11,500.

This 2WD John Deere 3050 sold for €10,800.