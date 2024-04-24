The well-known German-based Amazone Group has announced that is has acquired Brazilian fertiliser spreader manufacturer MP Agro.

The German manufacturer said this marks a significant milestone for both companies and signals a further step in its internationalisation and the growth of the Amazone Group in South America.

MP AGRO Máquinas Agrícolas Ltda was founded in 2012 in Ibaté (São Paulo State, Brazil).

The company has a wide portfolio of stainless steel spreaders with capacities from 6m to 15m³. This includes single axle, tandem axle and demount bodies.

Approval

The acquisition is subject to official approval, but, once completed, MP Agro's existing workforce will remain unchanged and the business will continue to operate as usual.

“We will be relying on the MP Agro team by using both their expertise as well as their closeness to the local market, so that we at Amazone can bring our technology to Brazil,” explained Amazone owners Christian Dreyer and Dr Justus Dreyer.