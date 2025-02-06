Amazone has expanded its Cenio mulch cultivator range with the addition of a new 4m folding model.

The new 4000-2 model complements the existing Cenio product range of 3m, 3.5m and 4m rigid machines for tractors between 105 to 275 hp.

The 3-point linkage mounted Cenio is a three-row mulch cultivator with interchangeable shares for working depths from 5 to 30 cm. This enables the cultivator to be used for both shallow stubble cultivation as well as medium-deep and deep-loosening soil tillage. With a tine spacing of 30 cm the Cenio has been designed to handle large amounts of crop residue and evenly mix organic matter back into the soil without blockages.

C-Mix Special tines and C-Mix Super tines

The Cenio Special, is equipped with shear bolt overload protection while the Cenio Super comes with spring overload protection and a trip force of 500 kg. This spring overload device has been designed to provide optimum protection for the Cenio in stony conditions.

A wide selection of share variants from the C-Mix-3 system are available, suiting a variety of applications. The 320 mm wide duckfoot share or the 360 mm wide C-Mix wing share can be used for full-surface cutting in stubble. The 100 mm or 80 mm wide C-Mix share can be used for primary soil tillage and the 40 mm wide C-Mix share is effective for deep soil loosening down to 30 cm.

Fine-serrated, 410 mm diameter concave discs are optionally available for levelling the soil behind the tines. The automatic disc levelling system means the height of the rear levelling unit is automatically adjusted via the parallelogram linkage when the working depth of the tines is hydraulically adjusted.

With an option to suit all situations, there are seven consolidation roller variants available. If necessary, roller types can be switched with minimum effort using the quick-change system.