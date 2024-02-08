The automatically activated loader boom suspension improves the operator’s comfort and helps protect the transported material from spillage when driving with a bucket or pallet forks.

In 2021, Bobcat launched its first compact wheel loader - the L85. In 2022, it added the L75 and, in 2023, Bobcat launched its top-of-the-range L95.

The company has now announced annual updates for the L75 and L85 for 2024.

This will allow owners of the latest versions of these machines to benefit from some of the advanced features that were introduced last year on the flagship L95 model.

All compact loader models now feature the same high level of standard features.

This includes heated cab, joystick integrated with the suspension seat, steering wheel adjustable in two direction, key ignition with quick start-stop, automatic parking brake to automatically engage and disengage (as required) and a 5in digital screen with machine information managed through the jog shuttle control.

Advanced attachment control

Bobcat has said it has improved its advanced attachment system by adding new features that make the operator’s life easier.

The new flex-drive feature allows the operator to change the engine’s RPM by manual throttle, independently from the foot throttle, at any time during operation.

With this change, Bobcat has also provided auto-idle functionality when the machine is not in use for four seconds to reduce fuel consumption. This is now a standard configuration in L85 and a factory option in the L75.

Heated air suspension cloth seat

The cab seat now offers a higher back rest with a head rest, together with air suspension set-up, lockable floating and left-hand adjustable arm rest to provide a better level of operator comfort on the L75 and L85.

The cloth surface of the seat with heating added improves the comfort. The seat also includes a sensor to indicate operator presence and to enhance safety (by inactivating auxiliary flow). This is a factory option.

Automatic ride control

To enhance driving comfort at higher speed with higher loads, Bobcat said it has improved this feature to meet customer expectations.

It added that there is also more stability while moving up and down with a load or weight. The display logic has also been updated to indicate ride control activation-inactivation status. This is a factory option.

High flow

This unique feature, adapted from other Bobcat loaders, brings a 100 l/min flow to run high-flow attachments, such as snow blowers and planers.

To further improve high flow attachment performance, Bobcat said it has increased the pressure from 200 to 225 bar.

With this change, the manufacturer says it has also reduced by 50% the time for automatic derate, set to protect hydraulic components when the machine is cold. This is a factory option.

Joystick control

The firm has said that based on customer feedback, it has improved the forward-reverse response time, together with improved lift and tilt multi-functionality to enhance the operating experience.

Machines already in the field can be updated by downloading new software. This is now a standard configuration.

Power Bob-Tach

This is a new feature that provides a high-performing attachment connection for applications where maximum capacity for load and carry by bucket and pallet fork is not as important as connectivity to multiple Bob-Tach compliant attachments shared on the same job site with Bobcat skid-steer and compact track loaders. This is a factory option for L85 loaders.

Left-hand arm rest upgrade

For greater seating comfort and left-hand support, this new feature is now available. To update the current suspension seat in the field, this feature is offered via the aftermarket services from Bobcat.