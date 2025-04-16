The brand will instead focus on specialty tyres for material handling, earthmoving and port operations.

Continental has announced plans to exit the agricultural tyre market by the end of 2025. The news of its departure which is planned for later in the year is part of a full business review, according to the brand.

The brand said that its ambition is no longer compatible with the increasing commoditisation of the market.

The move comes as a surprise having only just re-entered the market in 2016. Upon re-entering, Continental introduced a new range of tyres (including VF tyres) and went on to win a DLG award in 2020 based on fuel efficiency for its TractorMaster tyre range. In recent years, Continental has made considerable investments at its facility in Lousado, Portugal totaling €100 million. However, the company outlined that its long-term goals no longer align with current trends in the agri tyre market.

Continental has said that it will fulfill all contractual delivery obligations until the end of the year. This includes the TractorMaster, Tractor70, Tractor85, CombineMaster, and CompactMaster tyre lines.