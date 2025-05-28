CQMS will take place in Molloys Quarry, Tinnycross, Tullamore, Co Offaly on Friday and Saturday 13 and 14 June.

The CQMS (Construction and Quarrying Machinery Show) show is set to return to Molloys Quarry, Tinnycross, Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Friday and Saturday, 13 and 14 June.

The biennial event is set to showcase the latest construction, quarrying, technology and battery-powered plant Ireland has got to offer.

The show, which includes two live demonstration zones, is set to cover over 100,000m² and include 200 exhibitors, which together will showcase almost €100m worth of equipment.

Alongside a host of trucks, electric plant machinery, big and small excavators, visitors can expect to see loading shovels, screeners, demolition tools and waste handling equipment, access booms, etc.

Exhibitors confirmed include: Finning Caterpillar, Metso, McHale Plant Sales, Komatsu, Takeuchi, XCMG, Shantui, Hitachi, EMS Machinery Develon, MECALAC, Renault Trucks.

Visitors can enter to be in with a chance of winning €50,000 worth of show credit to be spent with exhibitors by purchasing a ticket for the show at www.CQMS.ie or Eventbrite from €20. Children go free if accompanied by an adult. The winner will be announced on the 14 June.