Fendt has made the decision to exit the forage wagon and telehandler market. The decision to cease production of its Tigo forage wagons and Cargo T telehandler range comes as part of a restructuring of the company’s full-line programme, prompted by the current market conditions.

Fendt has been building the Tigo forage wagon range since 2017 a time when AGCO first acquired Lely’s forage division. In 2022, production was then moved from near Stuttgart to Fendt’s baler plant near Brunswick.

Tigo production will cease in the second half of 2025, at which point their new and preferred partner will be Strautmann.

For now, it remains unclear if Strautmann machines will also be sold throughout the Fendt dealer network.

Meanwhile, the supply of spare parts for the existing Tigo population will continue in accordance with legal requirements.

Telehandlers

On the other hand, Fendt has only offered its Cargo T Series telehandlers since Agritechnica in 2019.

The range was built by German manufacturer Sennebogen, which will now distribute machines directly under its own brand and dealer network starting in the second half of 2025.

Existing delivery commitments for new Cargo T machines under the Fendt brand will be fulfilled, while spare parts for the existing population will also be supported by AGCO in line with legal requirements.

The current market requires a more flexible approach to production capacities and leads to an increase in unit costs.

“In order to maintain the competitiveness of our products, certain product groups will be offered directly by our partners in the future,” said Christoph Gröblinghoff, vice president and chairman of the Fendt Management Board.