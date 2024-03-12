The recent delivery of two Amazone Pantera 4504 models are the first of their kind to be sold in Ireland.

Amazone agent Leinster Hydraulics and Farm Machinery, based in Co Dublin, has sold and delivered Ireland’s first two new Amazone Pantera 4504 self-propelled sprayers.

The Skerries-based dealership is also said to be the first European dealership to retail two Pantera models at the same time. The models in question were delivered to customers in north Dublin and Naas, Co Kildare.

The Pantera 4504 is equipped with a 218hp Deutz engine, 4,500l spray tank, 500l fresh water tank and boom widths from 21 to 48m.

“Although only recently delivered, the sprayers are both nearing their first 100-hour service interval.

“While they are the first 4504 models in Ireland, they join an older model Pantera that was originally sold to a customer in Dundalk eight years ago,” according to Neil Butterly of Leinster Hydraulics and Farm Machinery.

Features

Aside from one machine being equipped with 27m booms and the other with 30m booms, specification is almost identical on each. Both sprayers feature a 4,500l spray tank and a 500l clean water tank.

Aside from being fitted with 27m and 30m booms, both models are equipped with a high level of specification.

One such common feature is the AmaSelect nozzle system whereby the sprayer not only is capable of individual nozzle shut off (50cm part-width sections) but it can automatically alternate between four nozzle types on the move in order to maintain a target application rate based on live forward speed.

Powering the Pantera 4504 is a 218hp Deutz six-cylinder engine and 50km/h hydrostatic transmission. On the scales, the 4505 in its base unladen form weighs 9,000kg.

List pricing for the model starts at €480,000 plus VAT.