The company says its new range of quality genuine spare parts makes it possible to rectify initial signs of wear on machines seat.

Well-known machinery seat manufacturer Grammer is offering its customers a cost-effective alternative to buying a new seat.

Based in Ursensollen, Germany, Grammer is asking customers why buy new when you can repair efficiently?

This is on the back of its new spare parts service and extensive range of genuine spare parts.

The company says its new range of quality genuine spare parts makes it possible to rectify initial signs of wear on the seat and ensure full functionality for maximum comfort.

It says that this service can effectively extend the life of a Grammer driver seat, benefiting both the customer's wallet and the environment.

It added that a well-functioning and well-maintained driver's seat is not only a safety factor, but also contributes to the driver's health maintenance.

Sustainability

“At a time when sustainability and resource conservation are becoming increasingly important, we are proud to offer this sustainable solution," says vice-president PMS aftermarket at Grammer Dieter Rumm.

"Our genuine spare parts are specially designed for our products and offer a perfect fit. They are manufactured to the same high standards that you have come to expect from Grammer.

"This ensures that your seat works just as well after the repair and is just as comfortable and ergonomic as before.”