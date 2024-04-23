A 2021 Ifor Williams 16ft tri-axle railer, described as only being used a few times, sold for €4,800.

This 2003 New Holland TM175 with front linkage was a farmers machine and sold for €20,000.

This 2002 New Holland TM150 with front linkage and 9,380 hours sold for €21,000 (no VAT) plus commission.

On Wednesday 17 April, Michael Doyle Auctions held an online machinery auction.

The auction consisted of over 120 entries, the majority of which were from local farmers. A 70% clearance rate was achieved on the evening.

“The secondhand machinery market is sticky at the moment. Clean, well-minded equipment will always be sold, some higher-value items and implements with a lot of work done are finding it difficult to achieve the prices they would have 12 to 18 months ago,” explained the auctioneer.

Some standout lots included a 2002 New Holland TM150 with 9,380 hours selling for €21,000 (no VAT), which was closely followed by a 2003 New Holland TM175 selling for €20,000.

A McConnel PA 7700T hedge cutter with electric controls sold for €12,500, a Kverneland seven-furrow reversible plough sold for €12,500 (no VAT) and a 2WD Ford 7610 with a loader described as a good, straight tractor sold for €12,000.

A tidy 1993 Ursus 475 tractor sold for €10,000 (no VAT), a 19t-rated 20ft Chieftain twin-axle low loader sold for €9,000, while a NC 2,500-gallon galvanised tanker on 800 tyres sold for €8,400 (no VAT).

A 26ft-tri axle trailer with a hoist powered by a Lister engine sold for €8,100, followed by an Amazone Catros 3001-disc harrow with new discs selling for €6,000 (no VAT) and a newly built mobile water/meal trailer sold for €5,400 (no VAT).

Other prices included €4,900 for a 2003 Toyota Landcruiser LWB with 230,000 miles on the odometer, €4,900 for a 14ft6in steel trailer with a hydraulic door, €4,800 for a 2021 Ifor Williams 16ft tri-axle trailer, described as only being used a few times, €4,700 for a Bobcat 741 skid steer with a 6ft bucket and €4,300 for a refurbished 6.2m Vaderstad ring roller.

Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold below €1,000 and 5% for items sold above €1,000.

This 2WD Ford 7610 with loader described as a good straight tractor sold for €12,000 plus VAT and commission.

This tidy 1993 Ursus 475 tractor sold for €10,000 (no VAT) plus commission.

This NC 2,500-gallon galvanised tanker on 800 tyres, with top fill, and air and hydraulic brakes sold for €8,400 (no VAT) plus commission.

This Kverneland seven-furrow reversible plough sold for €12,500 (no VAT) plus commission.

This McConnel PA 7700T hedge cutter with electric controls sold for €12,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 26ft tri-axle trailer with a hoist powered by a Lister engine sold for €8,100 plus VAT and commission.

A new 16ft Watson feed trailer sold for €3,000 (no VAT) plus commission.

This very clean Ifor Williams 8ft x 5ft livestock trailer sold for €4,050 (no VAT) plus commission.

This Bobcat 741 skid steer plumbed with a third service and a 6ft Bucket sold for €4,700 (no VAT) plus commission.

A tidy 19t rated 20ft Chieftain twin-axle low loader sold for €9,000 plus VAT and commission.

This Honda 500 ATV with 2,000 hours sold for €3,300 plus VAT and commission.

This Krone six-rotor tedder sold for €1,550 (no VAT) plus commission.

This refurbished 6.2m Vaderstad ring roller sold for €4,300 (no VAT) plus commission.

This 2015 immaculate Keltec eight-bale chaser described as like new, went unsold at €15,000 (no VAT) plus commission.

This 2003 Toyota Landcruiser LWB with 230,000 miles on the odometer sold for €4,900, plus VAT and commission.

This newly built mobile water/meal trailer sold for €5,400 (no VAT) plus commission.