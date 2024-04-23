On Wednesday 17 April, Michael Doyle Auctions held an online machinery auction.

The auction consisted of over 120 entries, the majority of which were from local farmers. A 70% clearance rate was achieved on the evening.

“The secondhand machinery market is sticky at the moment. Clean, well-minded equipment will always be sold, some higher-value items and implements with a lot of work done are finding it difficult to achieve the prices they would have 12 to 18 months ago,” explained the auctioneer.

Some standout lots included a 2002 New Holland TM150 with 9,380 hours selling for €21,000 (no VAT), which was closely followed by a 2003 New Holland TM175 selling for €20,000.

A McConnel PA 7700T hedge cutter with electric controls sold for €12,500, a Kverneland seven-furrow reversible plough sold for €12,500 (no VAT) and a 2WD Ford 7610 with a loader described as a good, straight tractor sold for €12,000.

A tidy 1993 Ursus 475 tractor sold for €10,000 (no VAT), a 19t-rated 20ft Chieftain twin-axle low loader sold for €9,000, while a NC 2,500-gallon galvanised tanker on 800 tyres sold for €8,400 (no VAT).

A 26ft-tri axle trailer with a hoist powered by a Lister engine sold for €8,100, followed by an Amazone Catros 3001-disc harrow with new discs selling for €6,000 (no VAT) and a newly built mobile water/meal trailer sold for €5,400 (no VAT).

Other prices included €4,900 for a 2003 Toyota Landcruiser LWB with 230,000 miles on the odometer, €4,900 for a 14ft6in steel trailer with a hydraulic door, €4,800 for a 2021 Ifor Williams 16ft tri-axle trailer, described as only being used a few times, €4,700 for a Bobcat 741 skid steer with a 6ft bucket and €4,300 for a refurbished 6.2m Vaderstad ring roller.

Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold below €1,000 and 5% for items sold above €1,000.

This 2002 New Holland TM150 with front linkage and 9,380 hours sold for €21,000 (no VAT) plus commission.

This 2003 New Holland TM175 with front linkage was a farmers machine and sold for €20,000.

This 2WD Ford 7610 with loader described as a good straight tractor sold for €12,000 plus VAT and commission.

This tidy 1993 Ursus 475 tractor sold for €10,000 (no VAT) plus commission.

This NC 2,500-gallon galvanised tanker on 800 tyres, with top fill, and air and hydraulic brakes sold for €8,400 (no VAT) plus commission.

This Kverneland seven-furrow reversible plough sold for €12,500 (no VAT) plus commission.

This McConnel PA 7700T hedge cutter with electric controls sold for €12,500 plus VAT and commission.

A 2021 Ifor Williams 16ft tri-axle railer, described as only being used a few times, sold for €4,800.

This 26ft tri-axle trailer with a hoist powered by a Lister engine sold for €8,100 plus VAT and commission.

A new 16ft Watson feed trailer sold for €3,000 (no VAT) plus commission.

This very clean Ifor Williams 8ft x 5ft livestock trailer sold for €4,050 (no VAT) plus commission.

This Bobcat 741 skid steer plumbed with a third service and a 6ft Bucket sold for €4,700 (no VAT) plus commission.

A tidy 19t rated 20ft Chieftain twin-axle low loader sold for €9,000 plus VAT and commission.

This Honda 500 ATV with 2,000 hours sold for €3,300 plus VAT and commission.

This Krone six-rotor tedder sold for €1,550 (no VAT) plus commission.

This refurbished 6.2m Vaderstad ring roller sold for €4,300 (no VAT) plus commission.

This 2015 immaculate Keltec eight-bale chaser described as like new, went unsold at €15,000 (no VAT) plus commission.

This 2003 Toyota Landcruiser LWB with 230,000 miles on the odometer sold for €4,900, plus VAT and commission.

This newly built mobile water/meal trailer sold for €5,400 (no VAT) plus commission.

This 14ft 6in steel trailer with a hydraulic door sold for €4,900 (no VAT) plus commission.