JCB has just appointed McHale Farm Machinery as its latest agriculture dealer in Ireland.

JCB has completed a restructure of its distribution of agricultural products in Ireland, with the appointment of a fifth new dealer.

The well-known manufacturer has just added McHale Farm Machinery, which is based in Kilmaine, as its latest agriculture dealer in Ireland.

The firm has said the Mayo dealer will offer sales and service for JCB’s full range of agricultural products, including Loadall telescoping handlers, Fastrac tractors and wheeled loading shovels.

The appointment has taken effect immediately and McHale Farm Machinery will cover Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Leitrim, Longford and part of Westmeath.

This news marks JCB’s fifth agriculture dealer appointment in Ireland, following the addition of Whelan’s Garage, Atkins Farm Machinery, Kilkenny Agri Machinery and Armstrong Machinery as dealers in Ireland in January, which then replaced ECI with the sales and service of its agricultural machine line-up.

McHale Farm Machinery dealer principal John Joe Cummins said: “This partnership with JCB Agriculture is a significant milestone for McHale Farm Machinery.

"JCB’s reputation for quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide farmers with the best possible solutions to enhance productivity and efficiency. We are excited to bring JCB’s renowned products and support services to our customers.”

JCB Agriculture MD John Smith said: “We are delighted to welcome McHale Farm Machinery as a new JCB Agriculture dealer for Ireland. It completes a restructure which is giving us a renewed focus on a very important market for JCB.”