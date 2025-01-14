JCB has secured what its referring to as landmark rulings from licensing authorities, allowing the world’s first hydrogen combustion engine to be used commercially in machines.

JCB claims to be the first construction equipment company to develop a fully working combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen.

The British manufacturer has said a team of 150 engineers has been working on the £100m development for over three years.

JCB has confirmed that 11 licensing authorities across Europe have now given permission for JCB’s hydrogen engine to be sold across Europe. The firm said more authorities in other countries are set to follow suit with certification in 2025.

JCB chair Anthony Bamford, who has led the company’s hydrogen engine project, said: “This is a very significant moment for JCB. To start the new year with certification in place in so many European countries bodes very well for the future of hydrogen combustion technology.

"JCB has proved in recent years that it is a proper zero emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment.

Lord Bamford receives official certification from RDW officials André van de Visser and Marc Feijen allowing the sale of hydrogen combustion engines in The Netherlands.

“This formal type approval/certification paves the way for the sale and use of hydrogen engines right across the UK and Europe. I couldn’t have hoped for a better start to the year. Most of all, I am delighted for our team of British engineers who have worked tirelessly to reach this stage.”

Permission

JCB confirmed that the Netherlands’ vehicle authority RDW was the first licensing authority to issue official certification, giving permission for the engine to be sold in The Netherlands.

Other licensing bodies across Europe have followed RDW’s lead by issuing the necessary certification, including Britain, Northern Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Finland, Switzerland and Lichtenstein. It has said that licensing authorities in other countries are set to follow with certification during 2025.

JCB has already produced more than 130 evaluation engines which are powering backhoe loaders, Loadall telescopic handlers and generator sets.

The manufacturer has said that real-world testing of JCB’s hydrogen equipment on customers’ sites is now at an advanced stage and is progressing well.