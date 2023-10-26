The Tullamore-based JF Centre will host an open day this Saturday 28 October between the hours of 9am and 4pm at its premises near Annagharvey, Tullamore, Co Offaly (R35 C6X5).

The renowned specialists for the supply and service of JF trailed silage harvesters will showcase a number of harvesters it has in stock, including the 1050, 1060 and 1100 models. A wide array of machines from the Pronar and Talex brands will also be on show.

As the Irish importer of Talex equipment, the JF Centre will present the full Talex range of mulchers, mowers, tedders and bale wrappers.

A wide variety of Pronar equipment, including a 9.3m butterfly mower combination, six and eight rotor tedders alongside single- and twin-rotor rakes, will be onsite.

Outside of grass equipment, a Pronar dung spreader and dump trailer will be on show.

A number of JF trailed harvesters will be on show this Saturday.

In addition, product specialists will be on hand and present to answer any questions or information regarding the equipment ranges. Light refreshments will be served.