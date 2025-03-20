This 2008 John Deere 7430 with front linkage and PTO will be up for grabs.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers will be carrying out a reduction sale of machinery on behalf of agricultural contractor William Maher of Tullamaine, Callan, Co Kilkenny. Viewing is set to take place on Saturday 22 March, from 11am to 4pm at R95 R9PA.

The auction will take place on Wednesday 26 March at 7pm, through online bidding only at doyle.marteye.ie. The auction will take place in conjunction with Doyle’s monthly home auction on the same night.

Standout lots include a 2021 Massey Ferguson 7718S, a 2008 John Deere 7430 with front linkage and PTO, a 2006 John Deere 6920, a 2005 John Deere 7820 with front linkage and PTO, a 1997 John Deere 7810 and a 1994 New Holland TX66 combine with a 17ft header.

Trailers include a 2023 Smyth 22ft Super Cube silage trailer, a Dooley 22ft silage trailer and a Grizzley 24ft low loader with a steering axle.

Implements include a set of Kuhn butterfly mowers, a Claas 10ft front-mounted mower, a Kuhn three-metre power harrow and drill combination, a Horsch three-metre disc harrow with crumbler roller, a Bauer SX1000 slurry pump, a Doda HD35 slurry pump, a SlurryKat trailed reeler with piping, a three-phase grain roller with a loading hopper and more.