Kubota UK has appointed Gary Walsh as agricultural and groundcare dealer manager for Ireland.

Kubota has officially appointed Gary Walsh as its Irish dealer manager for both its agricultural and groundcare ranges.

Walsh brings to the role, considerable experience within the sector, both at manufacturer and dealer level.

He trained as a technician before joining Kubota eight years ago. Since then, he has held a number of roles within the company.

These included regional sales representative for all Kubota’s business sectors, and as of more recently, he spent two years as aftersales dealer manager for Ireland.

Walsh said: “I’m delighted to be able to step up and take on the role of agricultural and groundcare dealer manager for Ireland.

“This is a great opportunity to work much more closely with my dealers, to support them as they grow their businesses by introducing the Kubota brand to a wider audience.

“Kubota’s agricultural business throughout Ireland is at a point where there is room to grow. Alongside a well-respected and proven portfolio of groundcare equipment, the M-series tractors, R0 loaders and KTH telehandler have a lot to offer farmers,” explained Walsh.