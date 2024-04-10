Having just unveiled its four-cylinder 3.8l 85kW hydrogen internal combustion engine in January this year, Kubota has now just announced that it has joined the Allianz Hydrogen Engine, a German organisation founded in 2021 to pool knowledge and information relating to the development of hydrogen power solutions.

The move is the latest initiative by Kubota Business Unit Engines Europe (KBUEE), which is advancing the use of several alternative fuels such as hydrogen.

Kubota’s in-house engine development programme provides a wide range of established and new leading-edge hybrid and hydrogen models, which are ideally suited for future generations of machinery for a range of sectors.

Advantages

Commenting on the decision to join Allianz Hydrogen Engine, senior product manager, product promotion office for KBUEE, Xavier Hamel said: “The use of hydrogen to power engines in a variety of equipment applications offers a multitude of advantages for operators and the wider environment.

“Our recently developed Kubota H2 hydrogen engine eliminates carbon dioxide emissions and by keeping the size or footprint of the existing engine, we have maintained the variety of accessory selections and compatibility with customer applications.

“As hydrogen powertrain technology is already advanced, it can be adopted across many markets and sectors, and when hydrogen is made from ‘green electricity’, it contributes greatly to the creation of a climate-neutral mobility industry.”