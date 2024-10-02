Kuhn has introduced its patented twin-reel film binding system to its FB 3130 fixed chamber round baler.

Having previously been introduced to the larger FB 3135, it means that both of the company’s fixed chamber balers are now available with the system.

The system is the same design used on the firm's popular FBP 3135 combi unit.

The system features two 750mm stretch film rolls to bind the bale, as opposed to a single, wider conventional unit which the majority of manufacturers offer.

This means operators are handling less weight during loading.

Key feature

According to the manufacturer, the key feature of Kuhn’s twin-reel film binding is the use of two regular stretch film rolls instead of special wide mantle film.

It claims that: “Regular stretch film is cheaper and has a much higher pre-stretch ratio (70%) than conventional wide film binding systems. Moreover, the processing time is optimised as the starting and end string are as short as possible, resulting in a reduction of film binding costs by up to 37%.”