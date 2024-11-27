The new front hopper features a capacity of 2,360 litres and has a double compartment, split 60/40.

Kuhn has taken the wraps off its new universal front hopper, named the TF 2300 C.

The manufacturer says that the world of farming is changing and cultivation methods are becoming more diverse - with more crop rotation, the use of multi-species cover crops, spot fertilisation, simultaneous stubble cultivation and seeding, etc.

With this in mind, it says that when its new front hopper is coupled to a seed drill, precision seed drill or stubble cultivator, it makes it possible to adapt to these new practices.

Capacity

In a single pass, Kuhn explained that this machine configuration is capable of establishing cover crops consisting of several precisely-dosed species, delivering starter fertilisers or non-mobile mineral elements as close as possible to the seeds and protecting the seeds from pests such as slugs.

It says that for users looking for maximum autonomy, it is possible to fill both compartments with the same product.

Metering

The hopper features the new Optiseed metering unit with cassettes, which provides a large application range that can reach up to 500kg/ha at 15km/h.

Each tank is equipped with two independent metering units. The two separately dosed products can then be mixed (single shot) or delivered separately (double shot). An agitator facilitates the flow of difficult seeds.

The new hopper can be fitted with either a carrying frame or the new front packer. The new front packer features four large-diameter wheels (822mm) that reduce rolling resistance.

Kuhn says it encompasses a radial structure that improves the hopper’s load-bearing capacity and reduces compaction, while it also features a built-in ballast carrier that accepts up to 800kg.

Electronics

In terms of electronics, the new IsoBus hopper features automatic GPS-controlled opening and closing function for seeds and fertiliser, independent application rate modulation, by prescription map, for seeds and fertilisers to suit the soil and, finally, data transfer to the farm management software possible via agrirouter.