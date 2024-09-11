Lemken’s new Solitair front hopper comes with a generous 2,400-litre capacity for seed and/or fertiliser.

The German manufacturer says that this pressure-resistant hopper is ideal for precision seeding or drilling.

Seed or fertiliser is delivered to the rear combination units either to the right or optionally underneath the tractor.

The front hopper is equipped with four modular dosing units with individual electric drives.

If the Solitair F is used as a single hopper, it can optionally be combined with four width sections, for example with the Azurit precision seed drill for under-root fertilisation or with the OptiDisc 25 coulter bar.

The new OptiDisc coulter bar can now be used for single- or double-shot drilling, when used in combination with the Solitair F double hopper, two components can be applied at the same time.

Tyre packer

To keep a firm seedbed, Lemken has equipped the Solitair F with a front mounting section for attaching a large tyre packer or an external weight of up to 800kg.

It says that the optimal weight distribution of the front-rear combination ensures greater safety and a more comfortable ride.

The steerable trailed tyre packer can also be mounted on its own as a front tyre packer and be ballasted with suitcase weights of up to 500kg.