Weidemann Ireland, the Irish distributor for the German-built Weidemann loader brand, has expanded its dealer network in the Republic of Ireland with the recent appointment of WR Shaw through its Lyons and Burton depot in Kilcock, Co Kildare.

The appointment will see the well-known tractor dealer cover the counties of Dublin, Laois, and Kildare for the sale and service of the wide-spanning range of pivot steer loaders and telehandlers.

The dealership is already official agents for brands such as McHale, Fleming, Amazone, Malone He-Va, Husqvarna and specialists for the New Holland brand. The appointment takes the Weidemann network in Ireland to 10 dealers.