This immaculate 2021 Massey Ferguson 7720S with just 354 hours, front links and PTO sold for €105,000, plus commission and VAT.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers recently hosted a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday, 11 October.

The sale was held on behalf of Gorey, Wexford-based fruit and vegetable producer, The Berry Farm Limited.

With over 60 tidy lots up for grabs, the auction took place online and secured a clearance rate of 100% on the evening, while a total of 1,100 people registered to bid.

With exceptionally tidy equipment up for grabs on the day, many of the lots were purchased as new by the firm over the years, and the prices secured reflected the condition of the machinery.

Top price on the evening went to an immaculate 2021 Massey Ferguson 7720S with just 354 hours, front links and PTO sold for €105,000, plus commission and VAT.

This was followed by a 2020 Massey Ferguson 6715S with 1,075 hours, which sold for €76,500; a 2021 Manitou 630 with 821 hours, selling for €70,500; and a 2019 Manitou 625 with 1,091 hours, selling for €54,000.

All lots in the sale were subject to VAT, while commission was charged at a rate of 3% plus VAT (23%) for all items, with commission capped at €2,000 plus VAT per item.

This clean 2020 Massey Ferguson 6715S with 1,075 hours, front links and PTO sold for €76,500 plus commission and VAT.

This mint 2021 Manitou 630 ’Delux’ model with 821 hours sold for €70,500 plus commission and VAT.

This tidy 2019 Manitou 625 with 1,091 hours sold for €54,000 plus commission and VAT.

This mint 2020 Toyota Landcruiser with 123,622 kilometres on the clock sold for €31,200 plus commission and VAT.

This 18t Broughan dump trailer described as in 'as-new condition', sold for €18,000 plus commission and VAT.

This original 2008 18ft Smyth grain trailer came with silage sides and sold for €14,100 plus commission and VAT.

This clean 24ft tri-axle low loader (4ft beaver tail) sold for €14,800 plus commission (no VAT).

This clean 2,500-gallon NC slurry tanker was used for water only since new. It sold for €14,000 plus commission and VAT.

