The new 2,800m2 facility is expected to welcome 20,000 visitors a year by 2026.

Massey Ferguson has announced the completion of its brand new 2,800m2 Customer Experience Centre, centrally located within the campus of its tractor production facility in Beauvais, France.

The new Massey Ferguson Agrispace facility is a hospitality destination for customers, dealers and business partners, as well as students and employees.

It is fitted out with a wide range of meeting rooms, an auditorium, product and services exhibits plus a merchandise shop, as well as a 120-seater restaurant and a museum.

The museum, which is expected to open in April 2025, will depict the brand's 175-year heritage.

The new Agrispace will include meeting rooms, an auditorium, product and services exhibits plus a merchandise shop, as well as a restaurant and a museum.

Farmers can also couple their visits with dealer-arranged guided tours of the Beauvais manufacturing facility, where Massey Ferguson tractors are designed and built, as well as hands-on experience on the machines on the available test track.

Massey expects the new Agrispace to welcome 20,000 visitors annually by 2026.

Soft-launch phase

"We are incredibly proud and excited to announce the completion of the first phase of Massey Ferguson’s Agrispace," said director marketing Massey Ferguson Europe and Middle East Jérôme Aubrion.

"The exhibits highlight our commitment to helping farmers tackle their toughest jobs. The entire line of products and services we bring to farmers can be found under one roof, at a location where it all began for us in Beauvais back in 1960. Here, the past and our future converge beautifully."

The new customer centre will be officially opened in May 2025.

In its soft launch phase, the Agrispace and factory tours will only be accessible to groups of farmers organised by their local Massey Ferguson dealer.

The new customer centre will be officially opened in May 2025 and from June 2025, it will be accessible for free to any visitors with full access to the product exhibits, museum, merchandise shop and restaurant at lunch time.

Factory tours will only be available for groups of visitors under registration with their local dealers.